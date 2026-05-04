Mando & Grogu Visit "Good Morning America" to Debut New "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Clip
This is the way to GMA.
May the 4th Be With You and may a new clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu be with you as well.
What's Happening:
- A new clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu has arrived, debuting on Good Morning America this morning as part of today's May the 4th Be With You celebrations.
- The clip was accompanied by a visit to the GMA studios from the Mandalorian and Grogu themselves, appearing alongside the GMA crew.
- The newly released footage focuses on Din Djarin piloting a stolen Imperial AT-RT, having Grogu join him before they take a death defying leap off a snowy cliff, careening down a steep mountainside and right into the path of three AT-ATs.
- This moment was actually part of the extended opening sequence from the movie first shown at CinemaCon last month.
- There's plenty more tied to The Mandalorian and Grogu debuting this May the 4th, including a first look at the new Mando & Grogu mission coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Galaxy's Edge and a special look at the movie now available on Disney+. Laughing Place will also be on hand tonight for the special IMAX fan event for The Mandalorian and Grogu, where 25 minutes of footage will be shown.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters on May 22, 2026.
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