Mando & Grogu Visit "Good Morning America" to Debut New "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Clip

This is the way to GMA.

May the 4th Be With You and may a new clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu be with you as well.

What's Happening:

A new clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu has arrived, debuting on Good Morning America this morning as part of today's May the 4th Be With You celebrations.

The clip was accompanied by a visit to the GMA studios from the Mandalorian and Grogu themselves, appearing alongside the GMA crew.

The newly released footage focuses on Din Djarin piloting a stolen Imperial AT-RT, having Grogu join him before they take a death defying leap off a snowy cliff, careening down a steep mountainside and right into the path of three AT-ATs.

This moment was actually part of the extended opening sequence from the movie first shown at CinemaCon last month.