Doctor Doom Takes Over Marvel Contest of Champions in New Empire of Doom Saga

Doctor Doom is taking control of the Battlerealm in the latest update for Marvel Contest of Champions. Developer Kabam is kicking off the all-new Empire of Doom Saga on November 2, bringing new Champions, special quests, community events, and a major storyline takeover to the popular mobile fighting game as it approaches its 12th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

The Empire of Doom Saga will introduce refreshed Latverian menus and in-game theming, along with a new motion comic featuring voice actor Matthew Mercer. The storyline's first chapter launches November 2, with Part Two arriving in December as the game celebrates its 12th anniversary.

Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde) joins the Contest on November 12, bringing the X-Men hero's cosmic adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy to the game. Beast receives a rework on November 19, updating the abilities of Hank McCoy. Players can also add the Victorious Four, an alternate-universe team devoted to Doctor Doom, to their rosters beginning in November.

The November Event Quest, Dawn of Destruction, runs November 4 through December 9. A distress call brings Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde) and Beast into an investigation of a station overrun by Doom fanatics, where players will uncover the secrets behind the Battlerealm's sudden loyalty to Latveria.

Several additional activities will keep Summoners busy throughout the saga. The Doom Event Tower runs November 4–18, challenging players to battle characters recruited by Doom. Doom's Alliance Super Season takes place November 4 through December 9, rewarding players for participating in Alliance Wars, Quests, Raids, Battlegrounds, and other activities. Beast's Bounty Missions will also run November 18 through December 9.

The larger Reclamation War campaign begins November 2 and continues through January 4, encouraging the community to work together to reclaim the Battlerealm from Doom's control. Players can contribute to weekly global milestones to unlock rewards and additional limited-time content, including special boss encounters. Cooperative Sieges will also run during this period, with Overlord and Gatekeeper encounters offering different challenges.

New players will have an opportunity to build their rosters through the Answer the Call New Player Bundle Giveaway, beginning November 3 at 5 p.m. PT. Eligible first-time players can claim 10 free Champions through a special 14-day calendar, including Invisible Woman, Red Magneto, Gambit, Shang-Chi, Shuri, Human Torch, Mister Fantastic, and Professor X, along with rank-up resources and a four-star Awakening Gem.

The update also includes the Quantum Tangle Cyber Weekend event, running November 20 through December 4, featuring Medusa and Ghost. Meanwhile, the 2026 Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes continues through December 9 at 5 p.m. PT, offering eligible participants opportunities to win physical prizes such as gift cards and mobile devices, as well as in-game rewards. Details and entry requirements are available on the official sweepstakes page.

With new characters, a major storyline, and community-wide challenges, the Empire of Doom Saga sets the stage for a packed month in Marvel Contest of Champions ahead of the game's December anniversary celebration.

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