The Iceman Cometh: Ben Wang Circling a Frosty Role in Marvel's New "X-Men" Film
Wang may take on the role of the founding mutant known for his ability to control ice and cold.
The cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men film continues to grow with the likely addition of Ben Wang as Iceman.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Ben Wang is in talks to play Iceman in Marvel's new X-Men film, which is being directed by Jake Schreier.
- Iceman, aka Bobby Drake, is a founding member of the X-Men, the superhero team from the comic book series created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The character is known for the mutant power of cryokinesis – his ability to generate and control ice and cold – and first appeared in The X-Men #1 in September 1963.
- Iceman was previously portrayed by Shawn Ashmore in the original X-Men films from the 2000s.
- The actor would join an already stacked cast that includes:
- Christopher Abbott as Professor X
- Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister
- Kit Connor as Cyclops
- Samara Weaving as Emma Frost
- Inde Navarrette as Rogue
- Maya Boyd as Storm
- Asa Germann as Angel
- Sadie Sink as Jean Grey
- Wang is perhaps best known for starring in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, the Mean Girls musical film from 2024, and will soon appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
- Deadline's sources indicate that other actors who tested for the role include Gabriel LaBelle, Jackson Kelly and Rhenzy Feliz.
- The new X-Men film is set to come after Avengers: Secret Wars, and serves as director Jake Schreier's follow up to last year's Thunderbolts – which was later dubbed The New Avengers. X-Men will be released in theaters on May 5, 2028.
More Disney Movie News:
- A new look at Disney's Hexed has arrived and is backed by a catchy tune performed by KATSEYE.
- Details have been revealed for the Jack in the Box / Avengers: Doomsday collab teased earlier this week.
- Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are calling back to Princess Protection Program and their longtime friendship for a new Rare Beauty campaign.
- Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is said to be in talks to join the MCU alongside Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider.