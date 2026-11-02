The Iceman Cometh: Ben Wang Circling a Frosty Role in Marvel's New "X-Men" Film

Wang may take on the role of the founding mutant known for his ability to control ice and cold.

The cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men film continues to grow with the likely addition of Ben Wang as Iceman.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Ben Wang is in talks to play Iceman in Marvel's new X-Men film, which is being directed by Jake Schreier.
  • Iceman, aka Bobby Drake, is a founding member of the X-Men, the superhero team from the comic book series created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The character is known for the mutant power of cryokinesis – his ability to generate and control ice and cold – and first appeared in The X-Men #1 in September 1963.
  • Iceman was previously portrayed by Shawn Ashmore in the original X-Men films from the 2000s.

  • The actor would join an already stacked cast that includes:
    • Christopher Abbott as Professor X
    • Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister
    • Kit Connor as Cyclops
    • Samara Weaving as Emma Frost
    • Inde Navarrette as Rogue
    • Maya Boyd as Storm
    • Asa Germann as Angel
    • Sadie Sink as Jean Grey
  • Wang is perhaps best known for starring in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, the Mean Girls musical film from 2024, and will soon appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
  • Deadline's sources indicate that other actors who tested for the role include Gabriel LaBelle, Jackson Kelly and Rhenzy Feliz.
  • The new X-Men film is set to come after Avengers: Secret Wars, and serves as director Jake Schreier's follow up to last year's Thunderbolts – which was later dubbed The New Avengers. X-Men will be released in theaters on May 5, 2028.

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