New Look at "Hexed" Arrives Featuring Music by KATSEYE
The movie arrives in theaters everywhere later next month.
A new look at Disney's upcoming animated feature, Hexed, has arrived and is backed by a catchy tune performed by KATSEYE.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new look at their upcoming animated feature, Hexed, ahead of its debut later next month.
- Along with the spectacular visuals and action that can be seen, what's HEARD will be sure to please a number of fans as well, as this new look features a song from KATSEYE's third EP, WILD, called "Animal."
- While the song is being used in this new promo, it is unclear if it will appear on the soundtrack to Hexed, or if it will appear in the movie at all. If so, it will join a cover of "Magic" performed by the film's star, Hailee Steinfeld, that is also on the soundtrack to the film.
- Check out the new look at the film with the KATSEYE song below.
- Hexed tells the story of an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.
- The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.
- Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.
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