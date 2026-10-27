Connor Storrie in Talks to Join Ryan Gosling's "Ghost Rider"

Storrie is expected to play the film's antagonist.

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is said to be in talks to join the MCU alongside Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has just shared that Connor Storrie is allegedly in talks to star in Marvel’s upcoming film Ghost Rider.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, the film stars Ryan Reynolds with Shawn Levy set to direct.

It is currently rumored that Storrie will be playing the antagonist in the new film.

Gosling is set to take on Ghost Rider; however, his human identity has yet to be revealed.

It is presumed he will be playing Johnny Blaze, who is Ghost Rider’s identity in the comics.

Blaze is a stunt motorcyclist who becomes bonded with a demon named Zarathos.

Interestingly, Ghost Rider lacks an iconic villain, which leaves Storrie’s role a mystery.

Blaze does have tons of demon enemies, so maybe we will see Storrie take on one of his underworld foes!

Connor Storrie’s career has blown up over the past year after his breakout success in HBO’s Heated Rivalry.

Ghost Rider is set to race into theaters on July 28th, 2028.

Speaking of upcoming Marvel projects, for those looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday, check out our countdown to the movie event of the year. You can explore the latest announcements and information on the film.

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