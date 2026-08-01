Marvel Celebrates 50 Years of "The Muppet Show" with Variant Covers Across Upcoming Issues
Is that a Pizzarizzo box?
Marvel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Muppet Show with a series of variant covers across a number of their upcoming issues.
What's Happening:
- To mark the 50th anniversary of The Muppet Show, the Muppets are crashing the Marvel Universe for the very first time this September!
- In addition to Muppets Take The Marvel Universe #1, a one-shot with all-new stories from a superstar lineup of creators including Chip Zdarsky, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Pete Woods, Ashley Allen, MacKenzie Cadenhead, Kyle Starks, David Baldeon, Mike Henderson and more, the gang will also team up with Marvel heroes in an all-new collection of Muppet Variant Covers.
- Featured on select issues throughout September, these fun-filled covers pair Kermit, Miss Piggy, Rizzo and more with legendary Marvel heroes in unforgettable, unexpected team-ups.
- Whether they’re helping save the day or creating chaos, the Muppets bring their iconic humor to the Marvel mythos, delivering a pop culture crossover fans have waited decades to see!
- In the new covers, you might even find an easter egg or two - namely one calling back to a now-defunct eatery at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Check out the first three covers throughout the page and preorder all ten at your local comic shop today.
On Sale Dates:
- Captain America #15 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/2
- Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/16
- Daredevil #7 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/16
- Jeff The Land Shark: Superstar #3 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/16
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/23
- Wolverine #28 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/23
- Fantastic Four #17 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/30
- Uncanny X-Men #36 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/30
- X-Men United #7 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 9/30
- Doomquest #5 Muppets Variant Cover on sale 10/21
50 Years Later:
- 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of The Muppet Show, which premiered (obviously) back in 1976, becoming one of the most influential variety series ever created for television.
- Earlier this year, we also saw the return of the show with a brand-new 30 minute special that recreated the concept of the iconic television series.
- In fact, the idea to recreate the show was largely praised in its reviews as opposed to the idea of reinventing it or trying to turn the same title into a more modern take.
- You can find out what we thought of The Muppet Show special from back when it debuted in February.
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