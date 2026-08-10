Magik Leads a Mystical New X-Team Against a Demonic Invasion in "X-ORCISTS"

The X-Men are going to need a little more than mutant powers to handle Marvel’s latest supernatural threat. This November, Magik leads a mysterious new team of heroes into battle against a demonic invasion in X-ORCISTS, a five-issue limited series from writer Ashley Allen and artist Germán Peralta.

What’s Happening:

Announced by Marvel on August 10, 2026, X-ORCISTS marks the next chapter in Allen and Peralta’s acclaimed Magik saga. The creative team previously worked together on Magik and Magik & Colossus, and now they are reuniting to explore another dark and mystical corner of the Marvel Universe.

At the center of the story is Illyana Rasputin, better known as Magik, the powerful mutant sorceress who once ruled the demonic realm of Limbo. When a demon escapes Limbo and begins terrorizing both humans and mutants, Magik is forced to confront a threat connected to the realm she knows all too well.

This time, however, Magik won't be facing the danger alone.

Joining her is fellow X-Man Juggernaut, along with Madelyne Pryor, the Queen of Limbo and one of Magik’s most complicated rivals. Together, the unlikely group will need to confront a demon unlike anything they have encountered before.

And stopping the invasion may require the help of an even larger lineup of mystical heroes.

Marvel is teasing the return of a major X-Men supervillain whose presence could have devastating consequences for the relationship between mutantkind and magic. The threat could ultimately unravel mutant magic forever, putting the entire team in a race against time to stop the demonic invasion.

For Allen, the new series continues an especially personal journey with Magik and Madelyne Pryor, two characters whose histories have been shaped by others attempting to dictate their destinies.

“Round three, baby!” Allen said of reuniting with Peralta for the latest chapter of their Magik story. She described the opportunity to continue exploring Illyana and Madelyne as “powerful and rewarding,” particularly as both characters reclaim their power, evolve beyond their pasts, and determine their own paths.

Peralta also expressed his excitement about returning to the world of X-Men and working with Allen once again. The artist called X-ORCISTS a special X-book that explores the “mystical and dark side” of the mutant world.

Peralta praised Allen’s understanding of the characters, noting that she brings an appreciation not only for their powers but also for their emotions and motivations. The new series gives the pair another opportunity to continue developing Illyana while expanding the supernatural mythology surrounding the X-Men.

The upcoming limited series will also feature a lineup of covers from some major Marvel artists. Ben Harvey provides the primary cover for the first issue, with variant covers by Dike Ruan and Russell Dauterman.

X-ORCISTS #1 will kick off the five-issue series on November 18, giving Marvel fans a new supernatural adventure centered on one of the X-Men's most powerful magic users.

With Magik, Juggernaut, Madelyne Pryor, demons, Limbo, and the return of a major X-Men villain all coming together, X-ORCISTS looks set to push the mutant universe into some particularly dark territory.

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