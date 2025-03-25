Mature-Rated "Daredevil: Born Again" Midseason Trailer for Hit Disney+ Series Released by Marvel Television

Plenty of action, drama, and violence await in the final five episodes.

It’s hard to believe it, but we’re already (almost) halfway through the first season of Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. This evening will see the release of episode 5 out of 9, whereas the 2015-2018 Netflix series had a whopping-for-these-days 13 total episodes per season. And today we got a midseason trailer for the show on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

What’s happening:

. This trailer, like the series itself, is definitely aimed at mature audiences (it includes swearing and some extreme violence, in addition to glimpses of returning characters) so viewer discretion is advised.

(it includes swearing and some extreme violence, in addition to glimpses of returning characters) so viewer discretion is advised. Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex" Poindexter / Bullseye, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher, and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page.

Watch Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Alive | Disney+:

What they’re saying:

Marvel Entertainment: “It's time to embrace your true self. Daredevil: Born Again continues tonight with two new episodes at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET. Only on ‪Disney+."

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released Tuesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+.

