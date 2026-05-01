“Meet Symbie” Single Debuts on Streaming for "Spidey and His Amazing Friends"

New Disney Junior track by Patrick Stump introduces a new character through music.

A new hero is swinging into the spotlight, and this time, the introduction comes with a catchy beat sung by Patrick Stump.

What’s Happening:

A brand-new track from Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends has officially landed, giving fans their first musical introduction to a new character.

“Meet Symbie,” released today via Disney Junior and Walt Disney Records, is now available to stream across all major platforms.

Performed by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, the track serves as a character-driven anthem tied to the Rescue-Webs storyline, offering a fun and energetic way for younger audiences to connect with Symbie.

Known for his dynamic musical style, Stump brings a vibrant, upbeat energy to the song, blending playful lyrics with a polished pop-rock sound that aligns with the tone of the hit Disney Junior series.

Behind the scenes, Stump also plays a major creative role, serving as composer lyricist, producer, and mixing engineer on the track. He is joined by songwriter Rebecca Topol, who contributes to the song’s lyrical storytelling, while mastering engineer Brian Malouf helps bring the final production to life with a clean, radio-ready finish.

“Meet Symbie” continues Disney Junior’s approach to storytelling through music, where songs act as an extension of the show’s narrative and character development. By introducing Symbie through a dedicated single, the franchise builds anticipation and familiarity ahead of on-screen appearances, creating a deeper connection for its young audience.

As the Spidey and His Amazing Friends universe continues to expand, this latest release emphasizes how music remains a key part of its storytelling by introducing new heroes not just through action, but through songs that stick long after the episode ends.

Fans can now stream “Meet Symbie” across major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

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