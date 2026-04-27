Michael Waldron Renews 20th Television Deal as "Chad Powers" Season 2 Eyes Fall Premiere

The showrunner expands his partnership with 20th Television while teasing the return of Hulu’s hit comedy

Michael Waldron is doubling down on Disney and giving fans a clearer idea of when they can expect the return of one of Hulu’s buzziest comedies.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, writer-producer Michael Waldron has renewed his overall deal with 20th Television, the studio behind Chad Powers.

The new agreement keeps Waldron firmly in the Disney fold, where he’ll continue developing and producing projects across platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and FX through his production company Anomaly Pictures.

The renewal comes as Chad Powers gears up for its second season, which recently wrapped production.

Waldron, who co-created the series alongside star Glen Powell, remains deeply involved, serving as showrunner and directing four of the six episodes, including both the premiere and finale.

While an exact date hasn’t been locked in, Waldron confirmed that Season 2 is targeting a fall debut on Hulu.

That update alone is likely to excite fans of the first season, which earned Powell a Golden Globe nomination and quickly established itself as a standout comedy thanks to its mix of sharp writing and offbeat charm.

Season 2 is expected to build on that momentum, with Waldron taking an even more hands-on creative role behind the camera.

Waldron’s continued partnership with Disney underscores his growing influence within the company. Before Chad Powers, he served as creator and head writer of Loki and wrote the screenplay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, helping shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s more experimental storytelling.

Beyond Disney, Waldron’s résumé includes work on Rick and Morty where he shared in an Emmy win, and the wrestling drama Heels. That range reflects the ethos behind Anomaly Pictures, the company he co-founded with Adam Fasullo in 2023, built on the idea that “popcorn entertainment can also be prestige entertainment.”

With multiple projects already in early development across Disney Entertainment Television, Waldron’s renewed deal signals a long-term investment in his creative voice. And with Chad Powers returning this fall, audiences won’t have to wait long to see the next chapter of that vision play out on screen.

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