Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The Exhibit Enters Into Its Final Weeks at Da Vinci Science Center in Pennsylvania

Back in February of last year, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The Exhibit opened at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and ran through most of the summer of 2025. The exhibit is currently at the Da Vinci Science Center in Pennsylvania, where it is entering into its final two weeks.

What's happening:

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The Exhibit has entered into its final few weeks at the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and its closing date will be Monday, January 19th .

. After that, the exhibit will move to Discovery Cube Los Angeles in Sylmar, California, where it opens on Saturday, January 31st .

. At the exhibit kids help Mickey and Friends plan a surprise birthday party for Pluto through a variety of interactive activities designed to enhance physical, cognitive and social-emotional skills.

