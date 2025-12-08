It's A Dance Party With Spidey and Mickey and Their Friends in a New Mickey+ Short
Get up and dance!
Get ready - or get your kids ready - to get up and move with a new Mickey+ Short featuring Mickey and his pals as they join Spidey and his amazing friends for a special dance party.
What’s Happening:
- A new Mickey+ Short has arrived and it’s time for a dance party for all the viewers of the fun new short series, this time featuring Spidey from the hit Disney Jr. series, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
- The short video is perfect for kids who want to get up and move with both Mickey Mouse and Spidey, dancing to music from the hero’s show.
- Other characters are featured as well, including Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, Pluto and Spidey’s amazing friends, Ghost Spidey and Spin.
- Get your groove on with the new video below.
- Along with YouTube, this short (as well as other Mickey+ shorts) has arrived on Disney+. This is the second such short, following another featuring the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios character, Stitch. In that one, our friends dance to the classic tune “Hot Dog.”
- The shorts come from the world of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, which continues the adventures of Mickey and pals from the original global hit which aired from 2006-2016 and is still breaking records as a Top 3 series for preschoolers on streaming and over 5 billion views on YouTube, including for the iconic and aforementioned “Hot Dog!” song.
- The series incorporates memorable components like the Mousekedoer, Mouseketools and Toodles, and introduces the new handy helping friend Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear, who will make surprise appearances.
- Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends originally premiered in August 2021, continues to grow in popularity as the No. 2 streaming series for kids and boys 2-5 and has 2.3 billion views across Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels and 896 million hours streamed globally on Disney+, as of May of 2025.
- Season four introduced a new “Water-Webs” story arc in which Team Spidey receives water-themed powers and pirate suits. It also continued the popular “Dino-Webs” story arc from season three.
