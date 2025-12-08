It's A Dance Party With Spidey and Mickey and Their Friends in a New Mickey+ Short

Get up and dance!

Get ready - or get your kids ready - to get up and move with a new Mickey+ Short featuring Mickey and his pals as they join Spidey and his amazing friends for a special dance party.

What’s Happening:

A new Mickey+ Short has arrived and it’s time for a dance party for all the viewers of the fun new short series, this time featuring Spidey from the hit Disney Jr. series, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

The short video is perfect for kids who want to get up and move with both Mickey Mouse and Spidey, dancing to music from the hero’s show.

Other characters are featured as well, including Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, Pluto and Spidey’s amazing friends, Ghost Spidey and Spin.

Get your groove on with the new video below.

Along with YouTube, this short (as well as other Mickey+ shorts) has arrived on Disney+. This is the second such short, following another featuring the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios character, Stitch. In that one, our friends dance to the classic tune “Hot Dog.”

The shorts come from the world of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, which continues the adventures of Mickey and pals from the original global hit which aired from 2006-2016 and is still breaking records as a Top 3 series for preschoolers on streaming and over 5 billion views on YouTube, including for the iconic and aforementioned “Hot Dog!” song.

The series incorporates memorable components like the Mousekedoer, Mouseketools and Toodles, and introduces the new handy helping friend Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear, who will make surprise appearances.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends originally premiered in August 2021, continues to grow in popularity as the No. 2 streaming series for kids and boys 2-5 and has 2.3 billion views across Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels and 896 million hours streamed globally on Disney+, as of May of 2025.

Season four introduced a new “Water-Webs” story arc in which Team Spidey receives water-themed powers and pirate suits. It also continued the popular “Dino-Webs” story arc from season three.



