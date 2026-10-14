Disney Supports Beach Clean Up To Celebrate "Moana" on Disney+
Moana wants you to clean up the ocean.
Disney's live-action Moana is set to hit Disney+ very soon and Disney has found a great way to celebrate the milestone. It will help our real-life oceans by supporting a cleanup of Santa Monica Beach.
What's Happening:
- Disney is partnering with non-profit Heal the Bay to sponsor a cleanup of Santa Monica Beach on October 17.
- The event is entitled "Nothin' but Sand."
- The event will also include a performance by Moana choreographer and associate producer Tiana Nonosina Liufau, associate choreographer Kayla Faʻamaligi, and members of the Nonosina dance troupe.
- There will also be Moana-themed giveaways, treats, and a Moana tote bag for the first 300 volunteers.
- Since 1985, Heal the Bay has worked to protect Los Angeles area watersheds through science, education, and advocacy.
- Those looking to help out should meet at Tower 20 on Santa Monica Beach. The cleanup begins at 10 am.
- Cleanup supplies will be provided, but it's recommended attendees bring their own in case supplies run out.
- Attendees should also bring a reusable water bottle, sun protection, and comfortable closed-toe shoes.
- The live-action Moana debuts on Disney+ on October 21.
More Disney Environmental News:
- Disney Cruise Line was recently recognized for its sustainability efforts.
- Walt Disney World generates much of its own power through solar farms.
- Walt Disney World has been rolling out solar-powered trash cans.