Disney Supports Beach Clean Up To Celebrate "Moana" on Disney+

Disney's live-action Moana is set to hit Disney+ very soon and Disney has found a great way to celebrate the milestone. It will help our real-life oceans by supporting a cleanup of Santa Monica Beach.

What's Happening:

Disney is partnering with non-profit Heal the Bay to sponsor a cleanup of Santa Monica Beach on October 17.

The event is entitled "Nothin' but Sand."

The event will also include a performance by Moana choreographer and associate producer Tiana Nonosina Liufau, associate choreographer Kayla Faʻamaligi, and members of the Nonosina dance troupe.

There will also be Moana-themed giveaways, treats, and a Moana tote bag for the first 300 volunteers.

Since 1985, Heal the Bay has worked to protect Los Angeles area watersheds through science, education, and advocacy.

Those looking to help out should meet at Tower 20 on Santa Monica Beach. The cleanup begins at 10 am.

Cleanup supplies will be provided, but it's recommended attendees bring their own in case supplies run out.

Attendees should also bring a reusable water bottle, sun protection, and comfortable closed-toe shoes.

The live-action Moana debuts on Disney+ on October 21.