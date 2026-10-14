Disney Supports Beach Clean Up To Celebrate "Moana" on Disney+

Moana wants you to clean up the ocean.
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Disney's live-action Moana is set to hit Disney+ very soon and Disney has found a great way to celebrate the milestone. It will help our real-life oceans by supporting a cleanup of Santa Monica Beach.

What's Happening:

  • Disney is partnering with non-profit Heal the Bay to sponsor a cleanup of Santa Monica Beach on October 17.
  • The event is entitled "Nothin' but Sand."
  • The event will also include a performance by Moana choreographer and associate producer Tiana Nonosina Liufau, associate choreographer Kayla Faʻamaligi, and members of the Nonosina dance troupe.
  • There will also be Moana-themed giveaways, treats, and a Moana tote bag for the first 300 volunteers.
  • Since 1985, Heal the Bay has worked to protect Los Angeles area watersheds through science, education, and advocacy.
  • Those looking to help out should meet at Tower 20 on Santa Monica Beach. The cleanup begins at 10 am.
  • Cleanup supplies will be provided, but it's recommended attendees bring their own in case supplies run out.
  • Attendees should also bring a reusable water bottle, sun protection, and comfortable closed-toe shoes.
  • The live-action Moana debuts on Disney+ on October 21.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey