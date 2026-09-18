National Geographic Expeditions Announces New Itinerary and 2028 Discounts

Are you ready to travel the world, one meal at a time?

National Geographic Expeditions is getting ready to take you around the world, announcing special 2028 booking discounts and an all-new itinerary.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic’s Private Jet Expeditions are a great way to see some of the most amazing places in the world.

Now, potential guests can save up to $5,000 per person on the premium excursions throughout 2028.

Returning guests can also save an additional $2,500 on select private jet expeditions.

In addition to the discount, National Geographic Expeditions has announced a brand new itinerary with Tasting the World by Private Jet .

. The 23 day excursion will bring travelers around the world to experience some of the world’s greatest restaurants and good scenes.

Expertly planned, guests will get to explore history, geography, and culture through every meal.

You can take advantage of the 2028 savings on the select excursions/departures. Tasting the World by Private Jet : April 28th, 2028. Around the World by Private Jet: January 4th and January 31st, 2028 Wildlife of the World by Private Jet: March 10th, 2028

To take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to book travel by December 17th, 2026.

For those looking for extra help booking their Nat Geo Expedition, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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