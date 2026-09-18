National Geographic Expeditions Announces New Itinerary and 2028 Discounts
Are you ready to travel the world, one meal at a time?
National Geographic Expeditions is getting ready to take you around the world, announcing special 2028 booking discounts and an all-new itinerary.
What’s Happening:
- National Geographic’s Private Jet Expeditions are a great way to see some of the most amazing places in the world.
- Now, potential guests can save up to $5,000 per person on the premium excursions throughout 2028.
- Returning guests can also save an additional $2,500 on select private jet expeditions.
- In addition to the discount, National Geographic Expeditions has announced a brand new itinerary with Tasting the World by Private Jet.
- The 23 day excursion will bring travelers around the world to experience some of the world’s greatest restaurants and good scenes.
- Expertly planned, guests will get to explore history, geography, and culture through every meal.
- You can take advantage of the 2028 savings on the select excursions/departures.
- Tasting the World by Private Jet: April 28th, 2028.
- Around the World by Private Jet: January 4th and January 31st, 2028
- Wildlife of the World by Private Jet: March 10th, 2028
- To take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to book travel by December 17th, 2026.
- For those looking for extra help booking their Nat Geo Expedition, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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