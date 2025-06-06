"Niamos! (Chandrilan Club Mix)" from "Andor: A Star Wars Story" Season 2 Now Available to Stream Digitally
It's time to get down like you're at a Chandrilan wedding reception after inadvertently putting a hit out on your lifelong friend.
If you’re among the Star Wars fans who have been clamoring for an unedited, full-length version of the “Niamos!" (Chandrilan Club Mix) musical track from the wedding scene in Andor: A Star Wars Story season 2, you’re in luck! The track in question is now available to stream on digital platforms.
What’s happening:
- By extraordinarily popular demand among the Star Wars fanbase (and Andor creator / showrunner Tony Gilroy himself), Disney Music Group and Lucasfilm have officially released the “Niamos! (Chandrilan Club Mix)" musical track in its entirety.
- This track appeared in the third episode of Andor: A Star Wars Story season 2 (entitled “Harvest") and was previously released in part as “Brasso" from composer Brandon Roberts. As implied by the title, the “Chandrilan Club Mix" is a remix of the track “Niamos!" which can be heard several times in Andor season 1 and was originally composed by Nicholas Britell. The difference between “Niamos! (Chandrilan Club Mix)" and “Brasso" is that the latter is mixed to include Roberts’s incidental score from the episode that leads into the climactic dance sequence featuring Genevieve O’Reilly as the character Mon Mothma.
- You can listen to “Niamos! (Chandrilan Club Mix) on Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms, while “Brasso" is in the embedded YouTube video below.
What they’re saying:
- Disney Music Group: “OUT NOW - The ‘Niamos! (Chandrilian [sic] Club Mix)’ single from ‘Andor: Season 2’ is available today on Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms."
Other Ways to Get Down with Andor: A Star Wars Story Season 2:
- Read my recap of Tony Gilroy and several cast members’ appearance at PaleyLive last week in Beverly Hills.
- Read Alex’s recap of GIlroy’s appearance at ATX Television Festival from the end of May.
- Listen to the episode of Laughing Place’s Star Wars podcast “Who’s the Bossk?" revisiting Gareth Edwards’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the context of Andor having been completed as a series.