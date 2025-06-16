Oscar Proud Gets The Stage He's Always Wanted in Latest "Theme Song Takeover"

He should be in the spotlight - something he's been saying since earlier this century.

Oscar Proud takes over the classic theme song of The Proud Family while his daughter tries to slip away to go to a party in the latest Theme Song Takeover on Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

It seems that Penny Proud is trying to sneak out of the house, and to get away with it she convinces her Dad, Oscar, to partake in the Disney Channel tradition of the Theme Song Takeover .

That is the premise of this installment of the popular interstitial short series, which sees Oscar take over the theme song of The Proud Family with his own lyrics - largely about him - and how he's been saying he should be the center of the show since 2001 in a perfectly meta moment. In the end, Oscar does find out that Penny was able to slip away, tricking him into doing yet another musical number.

Take a look at the full Theme Song Takeover below:

This is the second Theme Song Takeover based on The Proud Family or its sequel series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Last month, Suga Mama took over the theme song.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny's side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.

Taking Over:

Theme Song Takeover is a fun interstitial series that mixes up the theme songs of popular Disney Channel animated series, and centers them around a different character in the show. They have featured entries from not only The Proud Family, but other favorites including Big City Greens , Amphibia , Kiff , The Ghost and Molly McGee , and Phineas and Ferb

