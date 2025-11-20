"Percy Jackson" and "Beatles Anthology" Events Announced for Paley Museum In New York City

Both events will take place in December.

Disney+ subscribers in New York City may want to consider signing up for a Paley Museum membership, as the cultural institution will be hosting events highlighting The Beatles Anthology 2025 and Percy Jackson and the Olympians in December. More details below.

What's happening:

The Paley Museum (AKA the Paley Center for Media, formerly known as the Museum of Television and Radio) in New York City will be hosting two upcoming events highlighting Disney+ series.

First up with be The Beatles Anthology docuseries with an event called "The Beatles On The Beatles" on Tuesday, December 2nd at 6:30 PM Eastern Time. This will feature a screening of the newly remastered rockumentary's first episode, followed by a panel discussion with ABC News Manager Andrea Dresdale, SiriusXM's Fab Fourum host Tom Frangione, Moring Joe cohost Joe Scarborough, and E Street Band member / former Late Night with Conan O'Brien bandleader Max Weinberg.

Secondly there's the Percy Jackson and the Olympians event at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, December 17th giving fans "An Inside Look at Season 2" with a screening of the second season's third episode and a discussion with cast members Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Daniel Diemer (Tyson). Best of all, this panel will be moderated by none other than the multitalented Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays Hermes on the show.

The presales for tickets to both events are now open for Paley Museum members at the Partner level and above. Tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow-- Friday, November 21st at noon (for The Beatles Anthology) and this Saturday, November 22nd at noon (for Percy Jackson).

For information on how to become a member, be sure to visit the Paley Center for Media's official website.

More news from the Paley Center:

Over the summer, the Paley Museum hosted an event for Disney's ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

In early June I attended an event in Los Angeles featuring Andor: A Star Wars Story creator Tony Gilroy with members of the cast.

The Paley Museum also hosted Disney Channel's End of Summer Celebration in August.