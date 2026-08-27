Prolific Voice Actor Peter Cullen has Passed Away at 85.

It's been a rough week for fans. first the world lost Dolly Parton, then Tim Curry. Now, we're learning of the passing of prolific voice actor Peter Cullen. With over 200 voice acting credits to his name over the course of six decades, multiple generations are familiar with the sound of his voice, including Disney fans.

According to Variety, Cullen passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. A statement from Cullen's family read: "His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.'

After a few acting roles in the late 1960s Peter Cullen began his career as a voice actor with the 1971 film Tiki Tiki. From there he provide the "voice" for the giant ape in the 1976 remake of King Kong. He began working with Hanna-Barbera providing small voice roles in various productions from Scooby-Doo to the Flintstones. In the early '80s he would provide voices for the animated version of Spider-Man.

In 1984 Cullen would have his big break when he was cast as the voice of Optimus Prime in The Transformers animated series. It would be a role he would reprise numerous times for the rest of his career in additional cartoons as well as live-action movies, video games, and theme park attractions. He voices Prime for Transformers: The Ride -3D, found at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida.

Somewhat surprisingly for such a prolific voice actor, Cullen wouldn't do work for Disney until the late 1980s, but once he began, he became a regular player. He performed voices for numerous Disney animated series including Ducktales, Talespin, and Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, where he was the voice of Monterey Jack for the show's first season, being replaced by Jim Cummings for the remaining two seasons.

Starting in 1988, Cullen became the voice of Eeyore for the Winnie the Pooh franchise, on television and in several direct-to-video specials and films. He performed the role until 2017 when he voiced Eeyore in a crossover episode with Doc McStuffins. It was his final voiceover performance for Disney.

Cullen continued working right up to his death His final voice performances were in the most recent season of the Prime Video series Invincible which aired earlier this year.

His talents will certainly be missed by fans and the man himself will be missed by those who knew him.