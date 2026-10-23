Pirates of the Caribbean Immersive Theater Reveals Cast, Extends Run

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the few successful live-action blockbuster franchises from Disney not called Marvel or Star Wars. While the studio seems to have difficulties figuring out how to continue the franchise on screen, Pirates of the Caribbean is expanding into the world of immersive theater, and it looks like it will already be a hit.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, immersive theater company Secret Cinema announced Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure. The show will launch early in 2027.

The London-based immersive theater company, which has previously put on immersive performances of Grease and Stranger Things among many others, was designing a space where visitors could walk through expansive sets and interact with the various characters of the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Variety has announced the cast of the new show, which includes Olivier Award winner George Maguire will play Captain Jack Sparrow Phil Daniels as Captain Barbossa Lily Blunsom as Elizabeth Swann Harrison Wilde as Will Turner Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Anamaria

Matt Costain, a fellow Olivier winner, will direct the show.

Demand for the show is already quite high. Originally, the performance was set to run for 10 weeks, but it has been extended for an additional six weeks.

The show will use a combination of live performance, film clips, and live set pieces.

Pirates of the Caribbean: the Immersive Adventure will start previews and currently run through early June. Tickets can be purchased here.

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