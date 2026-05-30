"Pirates of the Caribbean" Comes Alive in All-New Immersive Show Coming to London in 2027
Experience "The Curse of the Black Pearl" like never before!
An immersive live production inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean is coming exclusively to London in 2027.
What's Happening:
- Marking the first time that Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been adapted into a fully immersive theatrical experience, Secret Cinema will launch Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure in London next year.
- Licensed through an agreement with Disney Theatrical Group, this new experience is brought to life by Secret Cinema’s multi-award-winning creative team.
- Audiences are invited to step inside a swashbuckling celebration like no other – featuring cinematic-scale immersive sets, live theatrical performances, dazzling stunts and a live band, this is an all-hands-on-deck spectacle that brings the spirit, humor and adventure of the films vividly to life.
- For 10 weeks only, guests will be plunged into the legendary world of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, with the freedom to roam richly detailed environments, encounter iconic characters, and become part of the story themselves.
- Every night unfolds as a high-energy adventure, culminating in a spectacular celebration worthy of the seven seas.
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure opens in London in February 2027. Tickets are already available to book online.
More Disney News:
- Disneyland has teamed up with Lyft to offer savings this summer for guests staying at Good Neighbor Hotels.
- Bluey's Wild World at Disney's Animal Kingdom will be dropping its virtual queue, switching to a stand-by queue on June 2.
- Walt Disney World has announced some major updates to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress — and when the current version will close to make way for the refresh.
- A new Disney+ docuseries will follow SailGP's BONDS Flying Roos from Australia and its world-famous co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
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