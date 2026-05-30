Lyft Teams Up with Disneyland to Introduce New Offers for Good Neighbor Hotel Guests
Guests staying at Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotels can save on Lyft rides this summer.
Following the ceasing of operations for the Anaheim Transportation Network, the Disneyland Resort is partnering with Lyft to offer convenient transportation options to guests staying at Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotels.
What's Happening:
- On March 31, Anaheim Transportation Network, which served millions of riders each year, ceased operations.
- This system was used by many Disneyland Resort guests as a convenient way to get around the Anaheim Resort area.
- Now, to attempt to make up for the void that has been left by the closure of ATN, Disneyland has partnered with Lyft to offer convenient transportation options to guests staying at Good Neighbor Hotels.
- This new partnership provides guests with an easy and reliable way to move between their hotel and the Disneyland Resort area, enhancing the overall guest experience with flexible, on-demand transportation.
- New Lyft users can use code 50MAGIC for 50% off two rides.
- Meanwhile, existing Lyft users can use code XL10 for 10% off one XL ride to the parks.
- This special promo code is valid for use through September 8, 2026.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Blippi and Meekah are heading to the Disneyland Resort for brand-new adventures in Cars Land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and more.
- Take flight for a new behind the scenes look at filming of Soarin' Across America.
- Disney and AccuWeather are launching Disney Weather Check, a new app experience offering hyperlocal forecasts, real-time alerts, and personalized weather tracking for Disney destinations worldwide.
- Disneyland has revealed a brand-new sipper that will be sure to delight any fan of The Princess and the Frog.
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