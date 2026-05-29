Blippi and Meekah Explore Disneyland Resort in New Disney Specials

Two new adventures featuring Disneyland attractions and Disney heroes are coming to YouTube and Hulu this summer.

Preschool favorite Blippi is heading back to Disney, and this time the adventures are rolling into the Disneyland Resort. Alongside Meekah, the duo will explore attractions, meet beloved Disney characters, and discover what makes heroes and imagination come to life at The Happiest Place on Earth in two brand-new specials debuting this summer.

What’s Happening:

The new Disneyland Resort-themed episodes premiere May 30 and June 13 on the Blippi YouTube channel before streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. beginning June 30.

The upcoming specials continue Blippi and Meekah’s growing partnership with Disney following their previous adventures at Walt Disney World Resort and aboard Disney Cruise Line, which collectively generated more than 30 million YouTube views.

Walt Disney World Resort and aboard Disney Cruise Line, which collectively generated more than 30 million YouTube views. This newest collaboration shifts the focus west to Disneyland Resort, where preschool viewers will join Blippi and Meekah on attraction-filled adventures through both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

According to Mike Katzman, General Manager of Core Brands, Disneyland was a natural fit for the educational series.

“Disneyland Resort is full of imagination, adventure and discovery around every corner, which makes it the perfect place for Blippi and Meekah to explore,” Katzman shared. “These new episodes capture the joy of curiosity and encourage kids to learn through movement, play and unforgettable experiences.”

The first special, Blippi’s Disneyland Vehicle Adventure, premieres May 30 on YouTube. The episode follows Blippi and Meekah as they search for vehicles throughout the resort. Their adventure includes riding the fire engine down Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, exploring Mickey's Toontown, sailing aboard it's a small world, and searching for a droid inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The adventure continues next door at Disney California Adventure Park with stops at Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!, Goofy's Sky School, and Cars Land.

The second episode, Meekah Finds Her Disneyland Heroes, premieres June 13 and gives Meekah her first-ever featured episode centered entirely around her adventure. During the special, she meets favorite Disney heroes including Rapunzel, Shuri, and Minnie Mouse.

After giving away her magic bubble wand before riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Meekah begins doubting herself until a special moment with Tiana helps her discover what it truly means to be a hero.

Blippi has grown into one of the largest preschool entertainment brands in the world since launching on YouTube, attracting more than 100 million fans globally and averaging over one billion monthly YouTube views. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into live events, toys, music, and streaming platforms across more than 20 languages.

The Disneyland Resort specials arrive just in time for summer vacations and continue Disney’s growing collaborations with popular preschool brands aimed at younger audiences and families.

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