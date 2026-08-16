Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Shares Update(?) on Sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" Film
I feel like we've been hearing this for years....
Everyone shows up in Anaheim for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including producer and Disney Legend Jerry Bruckheimer who gave a bit of an update on a possible sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that they were able to spend some time with producer Jerry Bruckheimer at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, who gave a bit of an update on the development of a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film.
- The last Pirates film dates back to 2017, with the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales - the lowest grossing film in the franchise. Across five movies, the franchise has taken in $4.5 billion at the box office.
- The movie franchise is widely known thanks to a standout performance by Johnny Depp in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow - a character that was technically considered a supporting role, yet stole the whole movie, as the central story follows Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann in the first film, The Curse of the Black Pearl.
- Since then, there have been four additional film where Captain Jack was pushed front and center over the next decade.
- When stopped and asked about an upcoming (and long gestating) sixth installment, Bruckheimer said "we're talking with Johnny, we're working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done."
- Talks of a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film have permeated the 2020s with an off again/on again status for the project.
- Deadline points out that they have sources that say the next film wont be another Jack Sparrow adventure, but instead focus on a new protagonist portrayed by Margot Robbie.
- Worth noting, a Margot Robbie-led Pirates film was first unveiled back in 2020, but reports in 2022 from industry rags revealed that the movie had been scrapped by Disney. At the time of the news, Bruckheimer said they were developing two scripts - one with Robbie and one without.
- As recently as last year, news was still up in the air regarding a sixth film, where Bruckheimer shared a similar sentiment, saying that "we are still working on screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay."
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