Johnny Depp Reportedly Open to Returning As Captain Jack Sparrow in Sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" Movie

Ever since his most recent big-screen appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, there have been conflicting reports about whether or not embattled movie star Johnny Depp would ever return to the Disney role. But now, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has some optimistic news to share about the possibility.

Accomplished Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer ( Top Gun , Beverly Hills Cop , Armageddon ) has mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he believes his friend and internationally famous actor Johnny Depp would return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow for a fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, if the script were to his liking.

Jerry Bruckheimer (via Entertainment Weekly ): “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close."

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close." “It's a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow."

