"Up" Producer Jonas Rivera Plays 2009 Video Game for First Time in Latest Episode of "PixARCADE"

Even if you love Disney/Pixar's 2009 movie Up, there's a chance you may not have played the tie-in video game, which came out around the same time for multiple consoles. Apparently that was true for the film's producer Jonas Rivera, who sat down to play the game for the very first time in the latest episode of Pixar's PixARCADE webseries. Check it out below.

What's happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new video on its official YouTube channel: the latest entry in its ongoing webseries PixARCADE. You can watch the full half-hour episode in the embedded YouTube video below.

In this episode of PixARCADE, Up producer and Pixar senior leadership team member Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Toy Story 5, Dream Productions) sits down to play the 2009 Up video game for Xbox 360 with Up visual effects artist Michael Frederickson (Coco, Soul, Inside Out).

This video game is notable in that it utilizes the same voice cast from Pixar's 2009 movie Up: Ed Asner as Carl Fredrickson, Jordan Nagai as Russell, Christopher Plummer as Charles Muntz, and Bob Peterson as Dug.

Watch PixARCADE: "UP" | Movie Producer Plays Video Game for First Time:

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