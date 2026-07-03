"Toy Story 5" Adds In-Theater Director’s Commentary with Andrew Stanton via TheaterEars App

Learn all about the creation of the sequel while experiencing it in theaters.

Fans heading back to theaters for Toy Story 5 will soon be able to experience the film in a whole new way with an exclusive in-theater director's commentary.

What’s Happening:

In the middle of June, Pixar’s latest hit Toy Story 5 took the world by storm, and, now, fans can experience the film in a brand new way.

Shared by Gizmodo, Toy Story 5 is getting a special in-theater director's commentary from director Andrew Stanton.

The commentary will be available through the TheaterEars app starting tomorrow, July 3.

TheaterEars syncs the commentary automatically by listening to the movie's audio, so users don't have to manually time it.

Toy Story 5 is the first animated film to receive an in-theater commentary through the app, which will walk fans through how the film was made in tandem with the showing.

Earlier TheaterEars commentaries featured Phil Lord and Chris Miller for Project Hail Mary, and Jon Favreau for The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The experience lets fans hear behind-the-scenes insights while watching the movie in theaters, rather than waiting for a home release.

Viewers are encouraged to use the app discreetly and keep the commentary at an appropriate volume to avoid disturbing others.

About Toy Story 5:

Released yesterday, June 19th, Toy Story 5 sees Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien takes on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

Check out Toy Story 5 in theaters now!

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