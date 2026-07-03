"Toy Story 5" Adds In-Theater Director’s Commentary with Andrew Stanton via TheaterEars App
Learn all about the creation of the sequel while experiencing it in theaters.
Fans heading back to theaters for Toy Story 5 will soon be able to experience the film in a whole new way with an exclusive in-theater director's commentary.
What’s Happening:
- In the middle of June, Pixar’s latest hit Toy Story 5 took the world by storm, and, now, fans can experience the film in a brand new way.
- Shared by Gizmodo, Toy Story 5 is getting a special in-theater director's commentary from director Andrew Stanton.
- The commentary will be available through the TheaterEars app starting tomorrow, July 3.
- TheaterEars syncs the commentary automatically by listening to the movie's audio, so users don't have to manually time it.
- Toy Story 5 is the first animated film to receive an in-theater commentary through the app, which will walk fans through how the film was made in tandem with the showing.
- Earlier TheaterEars commentaries featured Phil Lord and Chris Miller for Project Hail Mary, and Jon Favreau for The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- The experience lets fans hear behind-the-scenes insights while watching the movie in theaters, rather than waiting for a home release.
- Viewers are encouraged to use the app discreetly and keep the commentary at an appropriate volume to avoid disturbing others.
About Toy Story 5:
- Released yesterday, June 19th, Toy Story 5 sees Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.
- Conan O’Brien takes on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.
- Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.
- Check out Toy Story 5 in theaters now!
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