PowerWash Simulator 2 Heads to a Galaxy Far, Far Away with Star Wars DLC

The satisfying simulator announces a new crossover pack arriving Summer 2026

A relaxing simulation game is about to get a major dose of galactic grime to power wash away.

What’s Happening:

PowerWash Simulator 2 is expanding its universe in a big way, with developers announcing an upcoming Star Wars-themed DLC pack set to arrive in Summer 2026.

Known for turning mundane cleaning tasks into oddly satisfying gameplay, the sequel is now trading suburban patios for iconic sci-fi settings in a crossover that feels both unexpected and perfectly on-brand.

The new pack invites players into a galaxy far, far away, where the mission is simple but the stakes feel cinematic. Armed with high-powered water blasters, players will tackle dirt and debris across environments inspired by the Star Wars universe, bringing a fresh twist to the game’s signature calming mechanics.

While specific locations have yet to be revealed, the concept alone opens the door for fan-favorite ships, outposts, and possibly even legendary battle-worn landmarks to get the PowerWash treatment.

The expansion continues the franchise’s trend of high-profile collaborations, blending its laid-back gameplay with beloved pop culture properties.

For Star Wars fans, it offers a new kind of immersion, focusing less on battles and more on restoration, letting players interact with the universe in a uniquely hands-on way.

PowerWash Simulator 2 is currently available, with the Star Wars DLC launching across PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 in Summer 2026.

As anticipation builds, this crossover promises to deliver a satisfying mix of Star Wars and the oddly therapeutic joy of blasting away every last speck of dirt.

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