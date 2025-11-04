Photos/Video: "Predator: Badlands" World Premiere Takes Over Hollywood

This film is prey to none.

Set to hit theaters this Friday, November 7th, Predator: Badlands held its world premiere, which saw the cast and crew hit the red carpet in celebration of the 20th Century Studios film.

Yesterday, the cast and creative team behind 20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands gathered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the film’s world premiere.

Among those in attendance were stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, along with director Dan Trachtenberg and producer Ben Rosenblatt.





The team made a striking appearance on the red carpet, joined by the film’s towering 7-foot Yautja patriarch.

Badlands serves as the newest installment in the Predator franchise and marks the first theatrical release in the series since 2018.

Set in the future on a perilous, remote planet, the film follows a young Predator outcast (Schuster-Koloamatangi) who forges an unexpected bond with Thia (Fanning).

Together, the pair set out on a harrowing quest in search of the ultimate rival.

The film is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

Predator: Badlands debuts November 7, playing exclusively in theaters across IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and other premium formats.

You can check out interviews with director Dan Trachtenberg, stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, producer Ben Rosenblatt, creature designer Alec Gillis, composers Sarah Schachner and Benjamin Wallfisch, and editor David Trachtenberg as the prepare to welcome moviegoers into the Badlands.

Laughing Place’s own Mike Celestino had the opportunity to check out Predator: Badlands.

Rewatching the six preexisting films in the Predator series, Mike described the film as “absolutely worth seeing for the performances of its two leads (not to mention admirable themes of found-family and rejection of toxic cultural traditions).”

Don’t forget to check out his full review.

