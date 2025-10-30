Casting News: Daniel Bernhardt Brushes Deal to Join the Cast of 20th Century Studios' "Painter"

His role is yet to be revealed.

Swiss actor Daniel Bernhardt, known for his role in Matchbox, is set to join the cast of 20th Century Studios’ new action film Painter.

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Daniel Bernhardt has joined the cast of Painter.

He will star alongside Walton Goggins, Amber Midthunder, and Florian Munteanu in the 20th Century Studios action flick.

It will also be the directorial debut of Garrett Warren, a veteran stunt coordinator and second unit director.

Details surrounding Bernhardt’s role have yet to be revealed.

Painter follows a combat-trained young woman (Midthunder) who sets out to rescue her kidnapped father (Goggins).

She is pushed to the limits as she sets out on the perilous journey for her father’s return.

Derek Kolstad of the John Wick franchise wrote the script, and will produce alongside Drew Simon, Sam Speiser, Josh Adler, and executive producer James Cameron.

J.R. Young is overseeing the project for 20th, which will shoot in Serbia.

When FilmNation originally shopped the project last fall, Alan Ritchson was attached to play the father, but was replaced due to scheduling conflicts.

Speaking of James Cameron:

20th Century Studios is gearing up for the global launch of Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The third entry into the Avatar series arrives two years after Avatar: The Way of Water, which is now the 3rd highest grossing movie of all time.

As with many of James Cameron’s films, an anthemic song will debut for the film by Miley Cyrus.

Ala “My Heart Will Go On” and Avatar’s “I See You,” fans will be able to check out “Dream As One” when it debuts on November 14th.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th.

