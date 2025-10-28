Photos: "Predator: Badlands" Promotional Tour Continues with London Premiere, MCM Comic Con, and Fan Screenings

With the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios' highly anticipated new movie Predator: Badlands hitting theaters at the end of next week, the promotional tour for the film has kicked into high gear with a London premiere, appearances at MCM Comic Con, and fan screenings in multiple cities. Check out photos from each below, along with a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Predator: Badlands.

First up, 20th Century Studios held the London premiere of Predator: Badlands at London’s BFI IMAX with stars Elle Fanning (who plays the Weyland-Yutani synth named Thia) and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (the Yautja warrior Dek) in attendance in addition to director Dan Trachtenberg (who also helmed Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers) and producer Ben Rosenblatt (10 Cloverfield Lane).

Next you can check out images from the Predator: Badlands panel at MCM Comic Con 2025, which took place this past weekend at Excel London and was moderated by Chris Hewitt from Empire magazine. Fanning, Schuster-Koloamatangi, and Trachtenberg all participated in the discussion about the new film.

There have also been advance fan screenings of Predator: Badlands in New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. Below you'll find photos from the L.A. screening, which took place at AMC The Grove 14 with Fanning and actress Loren Lott (Praise This) in attendance.

Lastly, you'll also want to watch the new behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the return of the Weyland-Yutani corporation (originally from the Alien franchise) to the Predator universe in Badlands.

Watch Predator: Badlands | Weyland-Yutani Returns:

Predator: Badlands will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, November 7th.

