Several New “Predator: Badlands” Posters Highlight the Film’s Release in IMAX, 4DX and More

Choose which format you best wish to view hunting season in.
With the film’s release just a few weeks away, several new Predator: Badlands posters have been revealed.

  • Besides the recently released main one-sheet for the film (seen above), the new additions include posters for several of the film’s specialty formats, including 4DX, IMAX, RealD 3D and Screen X.

  • In addition, a special Fandango specific poster has been released.

  • Predator: Badlands is also getting a special double feature alongside the fifth Predator movie, Prey, at Los Angeles’ El Capitan Theatre.
  • Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
  • Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7.

