Several New “Predator: Badlands” Posters Highlight the Film’s Release in IMAX, 4DX and More
Choose which format you best wish to view hunting season in.
With the film’s release just a few weeks away, several new Predator: Badlands posters have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets went on sale today for Predator: Badlands, and alongside that, several new posters for the film have been revealed.
- Besides the recently released main one-sheet for the film (seen above), the new additions include posters for several of the film’s specialty formats, including 4DX, IMAX, RealD 3D and Screen X.
- In addition, a special Fandango specific poster has been released.
- Predator: Badlands is also getting a special double feature alongside the fifth Predator movie, Prey, at Los Angeles’ El Capitan Theatre.
- Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
- Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com