International Trailer for “Predator: Badlands” Debuts as the Film’s Release Date Draws Near

A new international trailer for Predator: Badlands has arrived, offering a slightly different look at the next exciting installment from the long-running franchise.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios has debuted a new trailer for Predator: Badlands, which has been dubbed as a vague international trailer.

The new trailer features plenty of Predator vs. Predator action, and very little of Elle Fanning’s intriguing android character, Thia.