International Trailer for “Predator: Badlands” Debuts as the Film’s Release Date Draws Near
Grab your tickets to see the latest Predator film all across the world beginning November 7th.
A new international trailer for Predator: Badlands has arrived, offering a slightly different look at the next exciting installment from the long-running franchise.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has debuted a new trailer for Predator: Badlands, which has been dubbed as a vague international trailer.
- The new trailer features plenty of Predator vs. Predator action, and very little of Elle Fanning’s intriguing android character, Thia.
- Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
- Tickets for the film recently went on sale, announced alongside a new behind-the-scenes featurette.
- Several new posters for the film highlight its specialty format releases, including 4DX, IMAX, RealD 3D and Screen X.
- Predator: Badlands is also getting a special double feature alongside the fifth Predator movie, Prey, at Los Angeles’ El Capitan Theatre.
- Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on Friday, November 7th.
More from 20th Century Studios:
- Disney Legend Miley Cyrus is contributing a song to the highly-anticipated third Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- The Walt Disney Archives has collaborated with a museum in the Netherlands to present a special collection of costumes from and inspired by James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic.
- 20th Century Studios has debuted a new trailer for Ella McCay, starring Emma Mackey and Jamie Lee Curtis, and directed by James L. Brooks.
- Check out our review of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which serves as a raw portrayal of The Boss’ Nebraska era, with several strong performances.