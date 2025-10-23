International Trailer for “Predator: Badlands” Debuts as the Film’s Release Date Draws Near

Grab your tickets to see the latest Predator film all across the world beginning November 7th.
by |
Tags: , , ,

A new international trailer for Predator: Badlands has arrived, offering a slightly different look at the next exciting installment from the long-running franchise.

What’s Happening:

  • 20th Century Studios has debuted a new trailer for Predator: Badlands, which has been dubbed as a vague international trailer.
  • The new trailer features plenty of Predator vs. Predator action, and very little of Elle Fanning’s intriguing android character, Thia.
  • Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

More from 20th Century Studios: