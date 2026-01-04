Quiz: Disney in 2025 (Disney Trivia Live!)

2025 has come to a close... so how much do you remember about it? On a recent episode of Disney Trivia Live, Doobie and Gideon relived the year that was in quiz form. Now, you can play even if you missed the stream. Enjoy!

2025 Question 1: Construction officially began on what upcoming Magic Kingdom area? Piston Peak Copper Canyon Radiator Range Granite Gear Question 2: What Hollywood Studios restaurant served its final meal on May 7th? Mama Melrose Buy the Book Pizzarizzo 50s Prime Time Cafe Question 3: In what month did Zootopia - Better Zoogether officially open at Animal Kingdom? September July November May Question 4: GEO-82 is associated with what EPCOT location? Space 220 Spaceship Earth Wonders of Life Imagination Pavilion Question 5: In addition to Hercules, what other movie has a show featured in the Walt Disney Theater on the Disney Destiny? Frozen Aladdin Cinerella The Lion King Question 6: Which theme park will be the first to get the Olaf figure that made its public debut in 2025? Shanghai Disneyland Disney Adventure World Hong Kong Disneyland Disneyland Paris Question 7: Which of these villains is not one of the 3 shown live in Villains: Unfairly Ever After? Ursula Captain Hook Maleficent Cruella Question 8: What Star Wars film was re-released in April for its 20th anniversary? The Force Awakens Phantom Manor Revenge of the Sith A New Hope Question 9: Which film had the LOWEST domestic box office? Elio Snow White Freakier Friday Captain America: Brave New World Question 10: Which film had the HIGHEST domestic box office? Zootopia 2 Thunderbolts The Fantastic 4: First Steps Lilo & Stitch Question 11: ESPN's first WWE Premium Live Event was called.... Money in the Bank Backlash WrestleMania Wrestlepalooza Question 12: Who played the title role in Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere? Austin Butler Jeremy Allen White Casey Affleck Miles Teller Question 13: Who became head of the Disneyland Resort in March? Catherine Powell George Kalogridis Ken Potrock Thomas Mazloum Question 14: What movie, that debuted on Disney+ in 2020, had a limited theatrical release in September? Soul Hamilton Lightyear Onward Question 15: What Disney channel was announced as cancelled on December 18 after only one season? Kiff Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur StuGo Hailey's On It Question 16: Who directed the 2025 release Freakier Friday? Patty Jenkins Ava DuVernay Samantha Waters Nisha Ganatra Submit Answers Your Results Try Again