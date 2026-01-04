Quiz: Disney in 2025 (Disney Trivia Live!)

How well did you do?

2025 has come to a close... so how much do you remember about it? On a recent episode of Disney Trivia Live, Doobie and Gideon relived the year that was in quiz form. Now, you can play even if you missed the stream. Enjoy!

2025

Question 1: Construction officially began on what upcoming Magic Kingdom area?

Question 2: What Hollywood Studios restaurant served its final meal on May 7th?

Question 3: In what month did Zootopia - Better Zoogether officially open at Animal Kingdom?

Question 4: GEO-82 is associated with what EPCOT location?

Question 5: In addition to Hercules, what other movie has a show featured in the Walt Disney Theater on the Disney Destiny?

Question 6: Which theme park will be the first to get the Olaf figure that made its public debut in 2025?

Question 7: Which of these villains is not one of the 3 shown live in Villains: Unfairly Ever After?

Question 8: What Star Wars film was re-released in April for its 20th anniversary?

Question 9: Which film had the LOWEST domestic box office?

Question 10: Which film had the HIGHEST domestic box office?

Question 11: ESPN's first WWE Premium Live Event was called....

Question 12: Who played the title role in Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere?

Question 13: Who became head of the Disneyland Resort in March?

Question 14: What movie, that debuted on Disney+ in 2020, had a limited theatrical release in September?

Question 15: What Disney channel was announced as cancelled on December 18 after only one season?

Question 16: Who directed the 2025 release Freakier Friday?