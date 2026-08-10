Unscripted Producer Rachel Tung Renews Development Deal with ABC and Hulu

The veteran producer behind "Love Thy Nader" and "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi" will continue developing unscripted programming for Disney.

Rachel Tung is staying in the Disney family. The veteran unscripted producer has renewed her development deal with ABC and Hulu, extending a partnership that will see her continue creating original unscripted programming while taking the helm of select projects for the platforms.

What’s Happening:

Veteran unscripted producer Rachel Tung is extending her relationship with Disney, renewing her development deal with ABC and Hulu, according to an exclusive report from Variety.

Under the renewed agreement, Tung will continue developing original unscripted programming for Disney while also serving as showrunner on select projects for ABC and Hulu. The deal gives the prolific producer an opportunity to develop new reality and nonfiction concepts across two of Disney’s major television and streaming platforms.

Tung brings extensive experience in unscripted television to the renewed partnership. Before launching her current development relationship with ABC and Hulu, she served as a vice president of unscripted at Paramount, where she worked across the reality television space.

Her recent credits include Hulu’s popular reality series Love Thy Nader, which premiered in August 2025. Tung developed the series and served as its showrunner and executive producer for its first season.

Love Thy Nader follows model and actress Brooks Nader and her sisters as they pursue careers in the modeling industry in New York. The series was renewed for a second season later in 2025, although Tung departed her role as showrunner following the first season.

Tung has also played a major role in food and travel television. She served as showrunner and executive producer on the second season of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, the acclaimed docuseries hosted by Padma Lakshmi. The series explores food, culture, immigration, and identity throughout the United States.

Taste the Nation earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2023, further adding to Tung’s résumé across the unscripted and documentary television space.

Her producing credits extend well beyond Hulu and Disney. Tung has worked on several major reality television franchises, including Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

Tung was also involved with Deliciousness, the MTV spinoff of Ridiculousness. The series ran for three seasons and featured humorous clips centered on food and cooking mishaps.

Her production résumé also includes work in the true crime genre. Tung co-created Homicide Hunter for Investigation Discovery, a long-running series that premiered in 2011 and followed retired Colorado Springs police detective Joe Kenda as he revisited some of the homicide cases he investigated throughout his career.

Homicide Hunter ultimately ran for nine seasons and became one of Investigation Discovery’s longest-running franchises. Its success also led to the spinoff Homicide Hunter: American Detective.

With her new ABC and Hulu deal, Tung will now have another opportunity to bring that broad unscripted experience to original programming for Disney. Her background spans reality competition, food and travel, celebrity-focused docuseries, comedy clip shows, and true crime, giving her a diverse foundation as she develops new projects for the company.

The renewed deal also comes as ABC and Hulu continue to expand their unscripted offerings, creating opportunities for established producers to develop new formats alongside returning reality and nonfiction franchises.

For Tung, the agreement marks a continuation of her work with Disney following her involvement with Love Thy Nader and Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. While specific projects under the renewed development deal have not yet been announced, Tung is expected to continue developing original unscripted programming and serve as showrunner on select ABC and Hulu projects.

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