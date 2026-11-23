Randy Newman is one of the most prolific songwriters and composers in music today. His contributions to Disney alone have been incredible, and when you add in everything else he's done, few, outside of maybe John Williams, have had a larger impact on the film industry. That career is set to be recognized as Newman is set to receive a well-deserved lifetime achievement award.

What's Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Society of Composers and Lyricists will honor Randy Newman at its Los Angeles holiday dinner on December 9. Composers Marvin Hamlisch and Earle Hagen will also be inducted posthumously into its Hall of Fame.

The event at the Skirball Cultural Center begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. PT, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $255 for unreserved seating or $315 for reserved seating, plus fees, and must be purchased by December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Newman previously received the society’s Ambassador Award at its 2014 holiday dinner.

His Pixar work began with 1995’s Toy Story, for which he wrote and performed You’ve Got a Friend in Me. As Laughing Place reported with the release of the 2026 soundtrack, Newman has scored all five Toy Story features.

His other Disney and Pixar credits include Monsters, Inc., Cars, and The Princess and the Frog. He won original song Oscars for If I Didn’t Have You from Monsters, Inc. and We Belong Together from Toy Story 3, and was named a Disney Legend in 2007.

The society is also honoring Soul musician Jon Batiste with its Ambassador Award at its New York holiday party.



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