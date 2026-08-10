ESPN's Rece Davis Gets Ready for College Football Season With New Series

It will air this week as part of Sportscenter

The College Football season is almost here, but for those fans who can't wait, ESPN's Rece Davis is hosting a new series interviewing major names about the upcoming season.

What's Happening:

This morning ESPN announced a new five part series, Official Visit with Rece Davis . The show will see the College GameDay host interviewing four college football coaches, and one player, ahead of the season.

. The show will see the College GameDay host interviewing four college football coaches, and one player, ahead of the season. The segments begin today, August 10, and run nightly as part of ESPN's Sportscenter.

The five segments will include interviews with: Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti - Monday, Aug. 10 Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss - Tuesday, Aug. 11 Miami (Fla.) head coach Mario Cristobal - Wednesday, Aug. 12 Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire - Thursday, Aug. 13 Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr - Friday, Aug. 14

A special 30 minute compilation of all five interviews will air on ESPN2 on August 10 at 8pm ET.

Full length interviews will be available digitally after they air on Sportscenter.

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