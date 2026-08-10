ESPN's Rece Davis Gets Ready for College Football Season With New Series

It will air this week as part of Sportscenter
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The College Football season is almost here, but for those fans who can't wait, ESPN's Rece Davis is hosting a new series interviewing major names about the upcoming season.

What's Happening:

  • This morning ESPN announced a new five part series, Official Visit with Rece Davis. The show will see the College GameDay host interviewing four college football coaches, and one player, ahead of the season.
  • The segments begin today, August 10, and run nightly as part of ESPN's Sportscenter.
  • The five segments will include interviews with:
    • Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti - Monday, Aug. 10
    • Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss - Tuesday, Aug. 11
    • Miami (Fla.) head coach Mario Cristobal - Wednesday, Aug. 12 
    • Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire - Thursday, Aug. 13
    • Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr - Friday, Aug. 14
  • A special 30 minute compilation of all five interviews will air on ESPN2 on August 10 at 8pm ET.
  • Full length interviews will be available digitally after they air on Sportscenter.

More ESPN College Football News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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