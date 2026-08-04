Marion Crowder Joins ESPN's "SEC Nation" Lineup for 2026 College Football Season

ESPN has added reporter Marion Crowder to its SEC Nation lineup, rounding out the traveling pregame show's team ahead of the 2026 college football season.

What’s Happening:

ESPN reporter Marion Crowder has joined the SEC Nation team for the upcoming college football season.

Beginning this fall, Crowder will travel with SEC Nation to campuses across the Southeastern Conference, providing on-site reporting and coverage ahead of the week's biggest matchups.

She joins a revamped lineup that includes new host Matt Barrie, new analyst Chase Daniel, and returning personalities Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Tim Tebow.

Crowder has been a college soccer analyst for SEC Network since 2022 and brings extensive experience covering the conference.

Before joining ESPN, Crowder starred as a soccer player at the University of Georgia from 2013-2017, leading the Bulldogs in scoring during three of her four seasons.

She still holds Georgia records for most points (8) and most goals (4) in a single game and ranks among the program's all-time leaders in both career points and goals.

Most recently, Crowder served as ESPN's reporter for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which drew the highest television ratings in the event's history.

SEC Nation returns this fall, traveling to marquee SEC campuses throughout the season to preview the conference's biggest games each week.

This season, former NFL star Tim Tebow will also continue his coverage with SEC Nation with a newly extended contract.

Keep an eye out for both Crowder and Tebow for this college football season!

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