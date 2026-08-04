Marion Crowder Joins ESPN's "SEC Nation" Lineup for 2026 College Football Season

Crowder recently hosted ESPN's coverage of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
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ESPN has added reporter Marion Crowder to its SEC Nation lineup, rounding out the traveling pregame show's team ahead of the 2026 college football season.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN reporter Marion Crowder has joined the SEC Nation team for the upcoming college football season.
  • Beginning this fall, Crowder will travel with SEC Nation to campuses across the Southeastern Conference, providing on-site reporting and coverage ahead of the week's biggest matchups.
  • She joins a revamped lineup that includes new host Matt Barrie, new analyst Chase Daniel, and returning personalities Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Tim Tebow.
  • Crowder has been a college soccer analyst for SEC Network since 2022 and brings extensive experience covering the conference.
  • Before joining ESPN, Crowder starred as a soccer player at the University of Georgia from 2013-2017, leading the Bulldogs in scoring during three of her four seasons.
  • She still holds Georgia records for most points (8) and most goals (4) in a single game and ranks among the program's all-time leaders in both career points and goals.
  • Most recently, Crowder served as ESPN's reporter for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which drew the highest television ratings in the event's history.
  • SEC Nation returns this fall, traveling to marquee SEC campuses throughout the season to preview the conference's biggest games each week.
  • This season, former NFL star Tim Tebow will also continue his coverage with SEC Nation with a newly extended contract
  • Keep an eye out for both Crowder and Tebow for this college football season!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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