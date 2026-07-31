ESPN Releases Trailer for Fanatics Fest: All Access Ahead of August Premiere

Plus, check out some of our coverage from this year's event.

ESPN and Fanatics Studios are giving fans an all-access look at one of the summer's biggest sports and entertainment events with a new behind-the-scenes special coming next month.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and Fanatics Studios have released the official trailer for Fanatics Fest: All Access, premiering August 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

The one-hour special provides behind-the-scenes access to this year's Fanatics Fest, showcasing fan experiences, celebrity appearances, and exclusive moments from the four-day event.

The special is hosted by Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods.

Viewers will get an inside look at the Fanatics Games, where 50 athletes and celebrities competed against 50 fans for $2 million in prizes.

One of the event's biggest moments featured Justin Bieber, who surprised attendees by joining Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic before winning the competition's $1 million grand prize.

Bieber donated his winnings, giving $500,000 to the fan competitors and $500,000 to charity.

The special includes interviews with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Novak Djokovic, and Rhea Ripley, along with behind-the-scenes footage from Fanatics Fest.

Additional appearances include Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Aaron Judge, Ryan Reynolds, Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns, and many more.

The program also highlights Fanatics Fest's interactive experiences and brand activations featuring companies including Disney, AT&T, Dick's Sporting Goods, Starbucks, Target, and Raising Cane's.

What They’re Saying:

Brian Lockhart, SVP of Original Content, ESPN: “Fanatics Fest is one of the fastest growing and unique events in sports. It brings together athletes, fans, creators, and collectors in one unforgettable weekend. With Fanatics Fest: All Access, we’re giving audiences a behind-the-scenes, immersive look at what makes the event so special. It’s the next best thing to being there.”

“Fanatics Fest is one of the fastest growing and unique events in sports. It brings together athletes, fans, creators, and collectors in one unforgettable weekend. With Fanatics Fest: All Access, we’re giving audiences a behind-the-scenes, immersive look at what makes the event so special. It’s the next best thing to being there.” Michael D. Ratner, CEO of Fanatics Studios and CEO and Founder of OBB: “Fanatics Fest has become a phenomenon, bringing the worlds of sports, entertainment, and culture together like no other event on the calendar, and Fanatics Fest: All Access captures the energy, passion and unforgettable moments that make it so special. With this second edition, we wanted to go even deeper, bringing our audience behind the scenes with talent and really immersing them in the experience of Fanatics Fest. Whether you were in New York or watching from home, this special puts you right in the middle of the action.”

Fanatics Fest with Laughing Place:

Laughing Place attended this year’s Fanatics Fest, where we checked out this year’s surprise Disney Fan Draft as well as a collection of merchandise you won’t wanna miss!

Plus, we also had the chance to chat with Disney’s Bret Healey on how the Disney NFL collaboration came to life.

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