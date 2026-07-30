ESPN Reveals Complete TV Schedule for the 2026 Little League Softball World Series

Check out where you can watch all of this year's games!

ESPN and Disney are expanding access to the 2026 Little League Softball World Series, with every game airing across ESPN platforms and opening-day action also streaming on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The 2026 Little League Softball World Series begins Sunday, August 2, in Greenville, North Carolina.

All 22 games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC for the first time in tournament history.

Every game will also stream on the ESPN App with an eligible subscription.

All four opening-day games on August 2 will also stream live on Disney+.

International viewers can watch the tournament on ESPN/Disney+ in Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and select Asian countries, while Canadian viewers can stream on TSN+.

The championship game will air on ABC on Sunday, August 9, at 3:00 PM ET, marking the fourth straight year on the network.

The annual AUSL Pro Game returns on August 5, airing on ESPN2 at 7:00 PM ET.

The 2025 championship game became the most-watched Little League softball game ever, drawing 1.44 million viewers, a 139% increase over the previous year.

ESPN will once again host its Little League Softball World Series Fan Zone, featuring a life-sized tournament bracket, photo opportunities, giveaways, and player meet-and-greets.

Check out the full schedule of games below!

Sunday, August 2

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Game 1 (ESPN2, Disney+)

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 2 (ESPN2, Disney+)

4:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 3 (ESPN2, Disney+)

7:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 4 (ESPN2, Disney+)

Monday, August 3

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Game 5 (ESPN2)

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 6 (ESPN2)

4:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 7 (ESPN2)

7:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 8 (ESPN2)

Tuesday, August 4

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Game 9 (ESPN2)

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 10 (ESPN2)

4:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 11 (ESPN2)

7:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 12 (ESPN2)

Wednesday, August 5

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Game 13 (ESPN2)

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 14 (ESPN2)

Thursday, August 6

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 15 (ESPNU)

5:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 16 (ESPNU)

Friday, August 7

3:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 17 (ESPNU)

6:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 18 (ESPNU)

Saturday, August 8

3:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 19 (ESPNU)

6:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 20 (ESPNU)

Sunday, August 9

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Consolation Game (ESPNU)

3:00 PM ET – LLSWS Championship (ABC)

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