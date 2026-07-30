ESPN Reveals Complete TV Schedule for the 2026 Little League Softball World Series

Check out where you can watch all of this year's games!
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ESPN and Disney are expanding access to the 2026 Little League Softball World Series, with every game airing across ESPN platforms and opening-day action also streaming on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • The 2026 Little League Softball World Series begins Sunday, August 2, in Greenville, North Carolina.
  • All 22 games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC for the first time in tournament history.
  • Every game will also stream on the ESPN App with an eligible subscription.
  • All four opening-day games on August 2 will also stream live on Disney+.
  • International viewers can watch the tournament on ESPN/Disney+ in Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and select Asian countries, while Canadian viewers can stream on TSN+.
  • The championship game will air on ABC on Sunday, August 9, at 3:00 PM ET, marking the fourth straight year on the network.
  • The annual AUSL Pro Game returns on August 5, airing on ESPN2 at 7:00 PM ET.
  • The 2025 championship game became the most-watched Little League softball game ever, drawing 1.44 million viewers, a 139% increase over the previous year.
  • ESPN will once again host its Little League Softball World Series Fan Zone, featuring a life-sized tournament bracket, photo opportunities, giveaways, and player meet-and-greets.
  • Check out the full schedule of games below!

Sunday, August 2

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Game 1 (ESPN2, Disney+)

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 2 (ESPN2, Disney+)

4:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 3 (ESPN2, Disney+)

7:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 4 (ESPN2, Disney+)

Monday, August 3

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Game 5 (ESPN2)

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 6 (ESPN2)

4:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 7 (ESPN2)

7:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 8 (ESPN2)

Tuesday, August 4

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Game 9 (ESPN2)

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 10 (ESPN2)

4:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 11 (ESPN2)

7:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 12 (ESPN2)

Wednesday, August 5

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Game 13 (ESPN2)

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 14 (ESPN2)

Thursday, August 6

1:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 15 (ESPNU)

5:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 16 (ESPNU)

Friday, August 7

3:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 17 (ESPNU)

6:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 18 (ESPNU)

Saturday, August 8

3:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 19 (ESPNU)

6:00 PM ET – LLSWS Game 20 (ESPNU)

Sunday, August 9

10:00 AM ET – LLSWS Consolation Game (ESPNU)

3:00 PM ET – LLSWS Championship (ABC)

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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