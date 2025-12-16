ABC News to Air “The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy” Special

The one-hour program examines Rob Reiner’s legendary career, his life with Michele Singer Reiner, and the investigation surrounding their deaths.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its most influential creative voices as ABC News prepares to air a sobering special examining the life, legacy, and tragic death of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

ABC News will present The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy – ABC News Special on Tuesday, December 16, from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC, with streaming available the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The one-hour special offers a comprehensive look at the life and career of the beloved director, producer, and actor, while also detailing the ongoing investigation surrounding the shocking deaths of Reiner and his wife at their Brentwood home.

The special arrives in the wake of devastating news that Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles residence, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Michele Singer Reiner, a photographer, producer, and writer, was widely respected for her work in documentary filmmaking and political activism, often collaborating with her husband throughout their decades-long partnership.

The Rob Reiner Story traces Reiner’s extraordinary impact on television and film history, beginning with his breakout role as “Meathead” on All in the Family, which helped redefine the American sitcom, and continuing through a directing career that produced some of Hollywood’s most enduring films.

From the satire of This Is Spinal Tap to courtroom drama A Few Good Men and the romantic classic When Harry Met Sally, Reiner’s work shaped generations of audiences and storytellers.

In addition to celebrating Reiner’s creative legacy, the ABC News special provides an in-depth examination of the investigation into the couple’s deaths.

Authorities arrested the Reiners’ son, Nick Reiner, who was taken into custody Sunday night and booked on suspicion of murder as of Monday. At the time of the broadcast, Nick Reiner has not entered a plea.

The program contextualizes this development within the family’s history, including Nick’s long struggle with addiction, an issue that led father and son to collaborate on the 2015 film Being Charlie, a deeply personal project written by Nick and directed by Rob that explored the toll of addiction on families.

The special features interviews with actor Corey Feldman, who starred in Reiner’s coming-of-age classic Stand By Me, along with commentary from ABC News contributor Chris Connelly and journalist Larry Hackett, offering insight into both Reiner’s professional influence and the broader cultural impact of his work.

Produced by ABC News Studios, The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy – ABC News Special is executive produced by Muriel Pearson, with David Sloan serving as senior executive producer.

The broadcast aims to honor a towering creative legacy while thoughtfully examining the circumstances surrounding a tragedy that has left Hollywood and audiences worldwide grieving.





