Texas Tragedy: "20/20" Investigates the Chilling Ambush of Alyssa Burkett

This week, ABC’s 20/20 uncovers the sinister plot behind the brutal ambush of a young Texas mother by reconstructing the crime in real time.

What's Happening:

On a crisp fall morning in 2020, 24-year-old mother Alyssa Burkett arrived at work in New Carrollton, Texas, when a man in a black SUV opened fire, shooting her in the head. Against all odds, Alyssa ran toward her office building, only to be chased down by the attacker, who stabbed her multiple times with a hunting knife before escaping.

Correspondent John Quiñones traces the investigation step by step as police unravel what quickly appears to be a deeply personal crime. The discovery of an abandoned vehicle cracks the case wide open, leading to a swift arrest. But the story doesn’t end there. What the suspect ultimately tells investigators points to a possible mastermind behind the attack—one who remains at large.

Thanks to the use of real-time surveillance footage, 911 calls and police body camera video, the episode deconstructs the anatomy of the crime and the determination of law enforcement to make an arrest.

The episode also features an exclusive interview with Andrew Beard, the man behind bars for Alyssa’s death.