GoFundMe Started for “That’s So Raven” Star Rondell Sheridan as He Recovers from Pancreatitis
The actor has been unable to work since the beginning of April, and his road to recovery is expected to be long.
A friend of That’s So Raven, Cory in the House, and Raven’s Home star Rondell Sheridan has started a GoFundMe after the actor fell ill with pancreatitis.
What’s Happening:
- A GoFundMe was recently posted online to help support actor Rondell Sheridan after he fell ill with pancreatitis.
- Organized by Sheridan’s close friend Isabel Beyoso, the GoFundMe shares that Sheridan has been unable to work since April 12th and will be unable to return for the foreseeable future.
- The Disney Channel legend is known for playing Victor Baxter in That’s So Raven, Cory in the House, and Raven’s Home.
- Sheridan also shared a video about his health journey on YouTube.
- The original goal of $35,000 has already been surpassed by over $20,000, including a $7,000 donation by SNL and Nickelodeon star Kenan Thompson.
- If you’d like to help support Rondell Sheridan, you can still donate to the GoFundMe here.
- That’s So Raven, Cory in the House, and Raven’s Home are all streaming on Disney+.
