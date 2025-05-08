GoFundMe Started for “That’s So Raven” Star Rondell Sheridan as He Recovers from Pancreatitis

A GoFundMe was recently posted online to help support actor Rondell Sheridan after he fell ill with pancreatitis.

Organized by Sheridan’s close friend Isabel Beyoso, the GoFundMe shares that Sheridan has been unable to work since April 12th and will be unable to return for the foreseeable future.

The Disney Channel legend is known for playing Victor Baxter in That’s So Raven, Cory in the House , and Raven’s Home .