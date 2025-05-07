The Cast of “Phineas and Ferb” is Back in the Studio Getting Ready for the New Season
A special sneak preview is scheduled to air on May 26th.
Who's ready for a new season of Phineas and Ferb? Alyson Stoner, who voices Isabella Garcia-Shapiro and Jenny Brown, shared a video going into the studio.
What’s Happening:
- Alyson Stoner shared on their TikTok account that they are back in the studio, preparing for a new season of the popular show with the caption “We're back! A new season of Phineas and Ferb premieres on Disney Channel on June 5th."
- In the video, Stoner revealed that this is the same studio they have been visiting since the age of ten.
- You can see the video below.
- The highly anticipated return of the award-winning series Phineas and Ferb, which has garnered five Emmy Awards and a BAFTA nomination, is set to debut on Thursday, June 5th at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD, featuring the launch of two new episodes. On the same day, the first episode will also be available on Disney Channel's YouTube.
- Following this, the initial ten episodes of the season will be accessible for streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets starting Friday, June 6th, with additional regions to be added later in the year.
- Viewers can also catch the episodes on Disney Channel on Demand.
- A special sneak preview is scheduled to air on Monday, May 26th, at 11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT across Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Channel's YouTube.
