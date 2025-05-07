The Cast of “Phineas and Ferb” is Back in the Studio Getting Ready for the New Season

A special sneak preview is scheduled to air on May 26th.

Who's ready for a new season of Phineas and Ferb? Alyson Stoner, who voices Isabella Garcia-Shapiro and Jenny Brown, shared a video going into the studio.

What’s Happening:

Alyson Stoner shared on their TikTok account that they are back in the studio, preparing for a new season of the popular show with the caption “We're back! A new season of Phineas and Ferb premieres on Disney Channel

You can see the video below.

@alysonstoner We're back! A new season of @Phineas and Ferb premieres on @Disney Channel on June 5th. ♬ original sound - AlysonStoner

The highly anticipated return of the award-winning series Phineas and Ferb , which has garnered five Emmy Awards and a BAFTA nomination, is set to debut on Thursday, June 5th at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD, featuring the launch of two new episodes. On the same day, the first episode will also be available on Disney Channel's YouTube.

Viewers can also catch the episodes on Disney Channel on Demand.

A special sneak preview is scheduled to air on Monday, May 26th, at 11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT across Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Channel's YouTube.

