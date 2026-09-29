Did Someone Say Free: Disney Teams Up with Saba Surf to Bring Complimentary Movement Classes this October

Find out how you can participate in these SoCal based classes.
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Disney Music is teaming up with Venice Beach’s Saba Surf and Coffee to bring free morning movement classes soundtracked by the Disney Ambient: Stress Relief album.

What’s Happening:

  • If you are looking to start your morning with a little Disney magic this October, Saba Surf and Coffee has teamed up with Disney Music to bring a series of movement classes to fans. 
  • This complimentary class series will invite people in or traveling to Venice Beach to try a handful of different classes, all while listening to Disney Ambient: Stress Relief.
  • The four unique classes, which take place from 9-10 AM, include:
  • To sign up for one of these classes, make sure you visit the links above, which will link you to Partiful so you can register for the event. 

About the Album:

  • Disney Ambient: Stress Relief is one of Disney’s instrumental albums, crafted to help bring some of Disney’s magical melodies to different tasks in your life. 
  • This album in particular is crafted to help you relax, and is a 58 song, 3.5 hour experience. 
  • Traversing through Disney’s wide array of animated hits, Disney Channel classics, Pixar presentations, Marvel masterpieces, and more, you’ll have plenty of music to chill out to. 
  • Give it a listen below:

Read More Disney Music:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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