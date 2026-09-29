Did Someone Say Free: Disney Teams Up with Saba Surf to Bring Complimentary Movement Classes this October

Find out how you can participate in these SoCal based classes.

Disney Music is teaming up with Venice Beach’s Saba Surf and Coffee to bring free morning movement classes soundtracked by the Disney Ambient: Stress Relief album.

What’s Happening:

If you are looking to start your morning with a little Disney magic this October, Saba Surf and Coffee has teamed up with Disney Music to bring a series of movement classes to fans.

This complimentary class series will invite people in or traveling to Venice Beach to try a handful of different classes, all while listening to Disney Ambient: Stress Relief.

The four unique classes, which take place from 9-10 AM, include: Morning mobility + slow flow with Marina on October 4th Vinyin with Noa on October 11th Once upon a morning pilates for moms with Morgan on October 18th Glo yin + sound bath with Ariana on October 25th

To sign up for one of these classes, make sure you visit the links above, which will link you to Partiful so you can register for the event.

About the Album:

Disney Ambient: Stress Relief is one of Disney’s instrumental albums, crafted to help bring some of Disney’s magical melodies to different tasks in your life.

This album in particular is crafted to help you relax, and is a 58 song, 3.5 hour experience.

Traversing through Disney’s wide array of animated hits, Disney Channel classics, Pixar presentations, Marvel masterpieces, and more, you’ll have plenty of music to chill out to.

Give it a listen below:

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