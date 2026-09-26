Relax to Reimagined Disney Classics with "Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus"

The album features 8 tracks from both Disney films and parks.

Want to add a little magic to your quiet time? Well, Disney’s new album Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus is perfect for you.

What’s Happening:

Last week Disney invited fans to experience some Disney Parks classics on guitar with A Day at the Parks, and now fans of another string instrument can join in the fun.

Reimagining Disney classics like Frozen II’s “Some Things Never Change” and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s “Special Spice,” Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus brings the magic to your ears using the good ole 88 keys.

The new album is constructed to help you lock in to whatever you are doing, whether that be chores or relaxation.

Releasing today, the 27 minute album consists of 8 different songs, including: "This Land" – The Lion King "Some Things Never Change" – Frozen II "Tell Me It's You" – Mufasa: The Lion King "Bundle of Joy" – Inside Out "I Always Wanted A Brother" – Mufasa: The Lion King "Special Spice" – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" – Toy Story 4 "A Guy Like You" – The Hunchback of Notre Dame

You can check out the album now wherever you stream music.

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