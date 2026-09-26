Relax to Reimagined Disney Classics with "Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus"
The album features 8 tracks from both Disney films and parks.
Want to add a little magic to your quiet time? Well, Disney’s new album Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus is perfect for you.
What’s Happening:
- Last week Disney invited fans to experience some Disney Parks classics on guitar with A Day at the Parks, and now fans of another string instrument can join in the fun.
- Reimagining Disney classics like Frozen II’s “Some Things Never Change” and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s “Special Spice,” Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus brings the magic to your ears using the good ole 88 keys.
- The new album is constructed to help you lock in to whatever you are doing, whether that be chores or relaxation.
- Releasing today, the 27 minute album consists of 8 different songs, including:
- "This Land" – The Lion King
- "Some Things Never Change" – Frozen II
- "Tell Me It's You" – Mufasa: The Lion King
- "Bundle of Joy" – Inside Out
- "I Always Wanted A Brother" – Mufasa: The Lion King
- "Special Spice" – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
- "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" – Toy Story 4
- "A Guy Like You" – The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- You can check out the album now wherever you stream music.
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