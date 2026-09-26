Relax to Reimagined Disney Classics with "Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus"

The album features 8 tracks from both Disney films and parks.

Want to add a little magic to your quiet time? Well, Disney’s new album Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus is perfect for you. 

What’s Happening:

  • Last week Disney invited fans to experience some Disney Parks classics on guitar with A Day at the Parks, and now fans of another string instrument can join in the fun. 
  • Reimagining Disney classics like Frozen II’s “Some Things Never Change” and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s “Special Spice,” Disney Peaceful Piano: Deep Focus brings the magic to your ears using the good ole 88 keys.
  • The new album is constructed to help you lock in to whatever you are doing, whether that be chores or relaxation. 
  • Releasing today, the 27 minute album consists of 8 different songs, including:
    • "This Land" – The Lion King
    • "Some Things Never Change" – Frozen II
    • "Tell Me It's You" – Mufasa: The Lion King
    • "Bundle of Joy" – Inside Out
    • "I Always Wanted A Brother" – Mufasa: The Lion King  
    • "Special Spice" – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
    • "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" – Toy Story 4
    • "A Guy Like You" – The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  • You can check out the album now wherever you stream music. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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