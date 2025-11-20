Skating with Disney Magic: Santa Monica's Winter Ice Rink Offering Special Themed Nights this Holiday Season
Enjoy an evening of movies, costumes, and winter fun.
Ice at Santa Monica is presented by Disney+ and Hulu this year, bringing with it a bunch of themed nights perfect for a family night out.
What’s Happening:
- The Ice Rink at Santa Monica is back for another year of winter fun, and this year, the venue is sponsored by Disney+ and Hulu.
- On select nights through January 13th, families and fans can join in on special themed nights celebrating their favorite Disney movies and more.
- Every Tuesday, starting yesterday, the theme nights encourage guests to dress up, with some evenings hosting movie screenings in addition to the festive events.
- These nights include:
- November 18: Theme Night - A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
- November 25: Skate & Movie Night - Home Alone
- December 2: Skate & Movie Night - Die Hard
- December 9: Theme Night - Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- December 16: Theme Night - Gilmore Girls
- December 23: Skate & Movie Night - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- December 30: Theme Night - 90's/00's Throwback
- January 6: Theme Night - Sports
- January 13: Theme Night - Superheroes
- For more information on purchasing tickets for the season ice skating fun, you can visit the official Ice at Santa Monica website.
- Additionally, for those who can’t make it out to California for the festivities, Disney+ and Hulu are the best places to catch some of your favorite holiday classics.
- A Very Jonas Christmas Movie just premiered on Disney+, which is a great way to celebrate the holidays with the incredibly popular Jonas Brothers.
- Make sure you check out Alex’s full review.
