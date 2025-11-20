Skating with Disney Magic: Santa Monica's Winter Ice Rink Offering Special Themed Nights this Holiday Season

Enjoy an evening of movies, costumes, and winter fun.
Ice at Santa Monica is presented by Disney+ and Hulu this year, bringing with it a bunch of themed nights perfect for a family night out. 

What’s Happening:

  • The Ice Rink at Santa Monica is back for another year of winter fun, and this year, the venue is sponsored by Disney+ and Hulu. 
  • On select nights through January 13th, families and fans can join in on special themed nights celebrating their favorite Disney movies and more. 
  • Every Tuesday, starting yesterday, the theme nights encourage guests to dress up, with some evenings hosting movie screenings in addition to the festive events. 
  • These nights include:
    • November 18:  Theme Night - A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
    • November 25:  Skate & Movie Night - Home Alone
    • December 2:  Skate & Movie Night - Die Hard
    • December 9:  Theme Night - Percy Jackson and the Olympians
    • December 16:  Theme Night - Gilmore Girls
    • December 23:  Skate & Movie Night - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
    • December 30:  Theme Night - 90's/00's Throwback
    • January 6:  Theme Night - Sports
    • January 13: Theme Night - Superheroes
  • For more information on purchasing tickets for the season ice skating fun, you can visit the official Ice at Santa Monica website. 
  • Additionally, for those who can’t make it out to California for the festivities, Disney+ and Hulu are the best places to catch some of your favorite holiday classics. 
  • A Very Jonas Christmas Movie just premiered on Disney+, which is a great way to celebrate the holidays with the incredibly popular Jonas Brothers. 
  • Make sure you check out Alex’s full review

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
