"SNL" Alumni Beck Bennett, Anna Drezen, and Paul Briganti Developing New Comedy for FX

The show centers on a disgraced Olympic skier attempting to save his family's struggling Aspen resort.

Three Saturday Night Live alumni, Beck Bennett, Anna Drezen, and Paul Briganti, are working together again. This time they're developing a new half-hour comedy series for FX.

What's Happening:

Beck Bennett, Anna Drezen, and Paul Briganti collaborated on sketches frequently during their time at Saturday Night Live. Now the trio is working together behind the scenes to get a new series going at FX, according to Deadline.

The series comes from Lionsgate and Point Grey, the production company of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It is still in early development and has not been given the green light at FX, according to the report.

Beck Bennett would star as a disgraced Olympic skier facing the challenge of reviving his family's failing ski resort, a task that would be difficult because his only skill is skiing.

Anna Drezen, former Saturday Night Live lead writer, would be the showrunner and lead writer if the show moves to series.

Paul Briganti would direct the series. He previously directed several of Saturday Night Live's pre-taped segments as well as the feature film Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

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