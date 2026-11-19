The touring exhibition will make its Northern California debut near Pixar’s Emeryville home.

Pixar fans will be able to explore the science behind the studio’s films when The Science Behind Pixar comes to San Francisco’s Exploratorium next year.

What's Happening:

A Pixar interactive exhibit that has been on tour is set to come to Pixar's home turf of Northern California next year.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the interactive exhibition, The Science Behind Pixar, will run at the Exploratorium in San Francisco between May and September 2027.

The 12,000-square-foot exhibition will feature more than 50 interactive elements exploring the work of Pixar’s artists and computer scientists.

Its eight sections follow stages of the filmmaking process, from modeling and rigging to animation, lighting and rendering. Visitors can experiment with concepts such as character modeling, virtual cameras and lighting.

The exhibition includes activities inspired by films such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo and The Incredibles. Visitors can also see recreations of characters including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode and WALL•E.

Developed by the Museum of Science, Boston, in collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios, the touring exhibition previously visited Columbus, Ohio.

The Chronicle reports that tickets are expected to go on sale in early spring. The Exploratorium is located at Pier 15 on San Francisco’s Embarcadero.



What They're Saying:

Pixar Animation Studios President Jim Morris: "At Pixar, we use science, technology, engineering, art and math — along with a significant dash of creativity and fun — and this exhibit is truly a great demonstration of how all those ingredients come together in our filmmaking process."



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