Shakira Performs "Zoo" from "Zootopia 2" on World Tour
Shakira is bringing the original song from Zootopia 2 to audiences around the globe.
Fans of Disney Animation and global music icon Shakira have another reason to celebrate. As she continues her record-breaking Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, Shakira is bringing the world of Zootopia 2 to the stage by performing the film's original song, "Zoo," while audiences can now stream the entire Zootopia franchise on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- The exciting crossover comes as Zootopia 2 continues its remarkable success, becoming the highest-grossing animated MPA release of all time worldwide and the highest-grossing MPA release of 2025. Fans can now revisit every adventure in the bustling metropolis with Zootopia, Zootopia+, and Zootopia 2 all available to stream in the Zootopia Collection on Disney+.
- As part of her electrifying world tour, Shakira performs the energetic anthem "Zoo," which she co-wrote and performs for Zootopia 2. During the performance, the stage transforms into a celebration of the animated film, complete with tiger-inspired dancers and Gazelle's signature antelope horns, paying tribute to the beloved character she once again voices in the sequel.
- The song was written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, and Shakira, with production by Blake Slatkin, Alex (A.C.) Castillo, Shakira, and Ed Sheeran.
- The live performance adds another memorable moment to Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which supports her twelfth studio album of the same name. The critically acclaimed album earned the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, became the most-streamed album of 2024 during its first 24 hours of release, and has since been certified seven-times Platinum.
- With more than 95 million records sold worldwide, Shakira remains one of the most successful artists of all time. Her career includes four Grammy Awards, 15 Latin Grammy Awards, billions of YouTube views, and the distinction of being the most-streamed female Latin artist on Spotify.
- For Disney fans, the timing couldn't be better. The complete Zootopia collection is now available to stream on Disney+, allowing viewers to experience Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde's original adventure, explore the city through the anthology series Zootopia+, and watch the blockbuster sequel featuring the return of Gazelle.
- Whether you're attending one of Shakira's sold-out performances or watching from home, fans can celebrate the world of Zootopia both on stage and on Disney+, making this a perfect time to revisit one of Disney Animation's most beloved franchises.
Upcoming Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Dates
- July 1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- July 2 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- July 6 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- July 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- July 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- July 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- July 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- July 23 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- July 25 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
- September 18 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- September 19 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- September 20 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- September 25 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- September 26 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- September 27 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- October 2 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- October 3 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- October 4 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- October 9 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- October 10 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- October 11 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Shakira
- November 18 – Doha, Qatar – Stadium 974
- November 21 – Abu Dhabi, UAE – Offlimits Music Festival
- November 28 – Giza, Egypt – Pyramids of Giza
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