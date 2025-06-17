"Zootopia" Meets Shibuya: Shop Exciting Merchandise Inspired by the Hit Film Series at Tokyo's Newest Pop-Up

"Zootopia 2" hits theaters worldwide this Winter!

As Disney Animation Studios prepares to welcome fans back into the world of Zootopia, a special pop-up shopping experience is set to take place in Tokyo this month!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney is hosting a special pop up experience in Shibuya this week in celebration of Disney’s Zootopia 2.
  • The free experience will offer new merchandise for fans to celebrate the world of Zootopia, which is hosted by Shibuya Tsutaya.
  • During the event, which kicked off today, June 16th, Disney fans will be able to shop a wide selection of goods inspired by the film, including T-shirts, towels, key chains, badges, stationary, stickers, pouches, tumblers, mugs, kitchenware, and more.
  • Zootopia won’t be the only film highlighted during the event!
  • Fans of Lilo & Stitch will be able to find items inspired by the hit film as well as a selection of other Disney-themed products.
  • The popup runs 10AM-9PM daily through June 21st, and 10AM-7PM on June 22nd.
  • You can learn more about the event here.

Zootopia at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

  • Earlier this year, It’s Tough To Be A Bug! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom closed down as Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and the rest of the Zootopia gang prepare to take over the Tree of Life Theatre.
  • Today, we learned that the original team behind the hit film were directly involved with the creation of the new show.
  • You can read more about Zootopia: Better Together here.

Read More Zootopia 2:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber