"Zootopia" Meets Shibuya: Shop Exciting Merchandise Inspired by the Hit Film Series at Tokyo's Newest Pop-Up
"Zootopia 2" hits theaters worldwide this Winter!
As Disney Animation Studios prepares to welcome fans back into the world of Zootopia, a special pop-up shopping experience is set to take place in Tokyo this month!
What’s Happening:
- Disney is hosting a special pop up experience in Shibuya this week in celebration of Disney’s Zootopia 2.
- The free experience will offer new merchandise for fans to celebrate the world of Zootopia, which is hosted by Shibuya Tsutaya.
- During the event, which kicked off today, June 16th, Disney fans will be able to shop a wide selection of goods inspired by the film, including T-shirts, towels, key chains, badges, stationary, stickers, pouches, tumblers, mugs, kitchenware, and more.
- Zootopia won’t be the only film highlighted during the event!
- Fans of Lilo & Stitch will be able to find items inspired by the hit film as well as a selection of other Disney-themed products.
- The popup runs 10AM-9PM daily through June 21st, and 10AM-7PM on June 22nd.
- You can learn more about the event here.
Zootopia at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
- Earlier this year, It’s Tough To Be A Bug! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom closed down as Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and the rest of the Zootopia gang prepare to take over the Tree of Life Theatre.
- Today, we learned that the original team behind the hit film were directly involved with the creation of the new show.
- You can read more about Zootopia: Better Together here.
