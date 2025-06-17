"Zootopia" Meets Shibuya: Shop Exciting Merchandise Inspired by the Hit Film Series at Tokyo's Newest Pop-Up

As Disney Animation Studios prepares to welcome fans back into the world of Zootopia, a special pop-up shopping experience is set to take place in Tokyo this month!

What’s Happening:

Disney is hosting a special pop up experience in Shibuya this week in celebration of Disney's Zootopia 2.

The free experience will offer new merchandise for fans to celebrate the world of Zootopia, which is hosted by Shibuya Tsutaya.

, which is hosted by Shibuya Tsutaya. During the event, which kicked off today, June 16th, Disney fans will be able to shop a wide selection of goods inspired by the film, including T-shirts, towels, key chains, badges, stationary, stickers, pouches, tumblers, mugs, kitchenware, and more.

Zootopia won't be the only film highlighted during the event!

Fans of Lilo & Stitch will be able to find items inspired by the hit film as well as a selection of other Disney-themed products.

will be able to find items inspired by the hit film as well as a selection of other Disney-themed products. The popup runs 10AM-9PM daily through June 21st, and 10AM-7PM on June 22nd.

Zootopia at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Earlier this year, It’s Tough To Be A Bug! Zootopia gang prepare to take over the Tree of Life Theatre.

gang prepare to take over the Tree of Life Theatre. Today, we learned that the original team behind the hit film were directly involved with the creation of the new show.

